'Feel so relaxed': Soothe achy hands with this massager — it's just $40 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale

If you have sore fingers (don't we all — thanks, technology!), grab this device for 55% off.

Heather Quinlan
Updated

The holidays are a lovely time of year, but the cold weather that comes with them can inflame already sore muscles and joints. And the hand is made of so many networks of tendons, ligaments and blood vessels, that it can be hard to know — and treat — exactly where it hurts. That's where the Breo iPalm520Pro Hand Massager comes into play. This soother is just what your aching hands ordered and it's marked down to $40 (that's 55% off!) during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

Why is this a good extended Cyber Monday deal?

It's tough to put a price on relief, but the fact that this hand massager is discounted by $50 should help quite a bit.

Why do I need this?

Texting, typing, living — a multitude of woes can befall your hands. Arthritis and tendonitis are big issues, but so are smaller ones — like when you decide to DIY and spend hours peeling glued-on wallpaper. That's when you bring your hands to the Breo iPalm520Pro Hand Massager. Its rhythmic motion lets oxygen-rich blood flow into stiff and sore areas. Sometimes relief can happen after only a few minutes, sometimes you might need (or want!) a bit more relaxation. And if you're prone to aches and pains, daily use can help to alleviate these conditions.

Also, if you find yourself without mittens or gloves in a cold-weather situation, this device can be just the thing that helps restore feeling back into your fingers!

Hand massager
Soothing sore muscles can change your whole outlook on the day. (Walmart)

What reviewers say

The hand massager is a hot pick —it's trending right now with Walmart shoppers and one of the biggest sellers on the site!

It's easy to see why. This five-star reviewer is overjoyed with her purchase: "I am so glad I bought this massager. For some reason, I have pain in my fingers lately and this massager helps so much in relieving the pain and making my hands feel so relaxed. The battery lasts for a very long time. I use it almost every night. I haven't charged it for a few months now and it still has battery."

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

