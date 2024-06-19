Feel the Juneteenth spirit at the second annual Juneteenth Jam!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In celebration of Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, Juneteenth Jam is taking over Panorama Park’s Grand Lawn in southeast Colorado!

Event organizers Jeresmeyka Rose and Jordan Romero appeared on FOX21’s lifestyle show Loving Living Local, sharing some of the event’s backgrounds and who should attend.

Panorama Park is located at 4540 Fenton Road. For more information about the event, go to facebook.com/DeerfieldHills.

