Your February Horoscope Says Valentine’s Day Will Be Extra Dramatic This Year

The story of 2024 has only just begun, and your February monthly horoscope for each zodiac sign will plunge you even more deeply into the major changes that kicked off the new year. It’s time to peel back the layers of who you are and who you’re becoming in an even more transformational way, because we’re all going through this metamorphosis together.

This month has an especially innovative and unconventional flavor, as February kicks off in the midst of rule-breaking Aquarius season. Fleet-footed Mercury joins the sun and transformational Pluto in Aquarius just after midnight ET on February 5, inspiring everyone to think outside the box and adopt a more objective approach. On February 9, the new moon peaks in Aquarius as well—so it’s time to push our personal envelopes and embrace radical new beginnings.

Mars and Venus—the planets of sex and love—spend the entirety of February traveling alongside each other, and they’ll enter Aquarius arm-in-arm on February 13 and February 16, respectively. Valentine’s Day week looks intense, as the cosmic lovers will join forces with power-hungry Pluto—but intensity can be a good thing in romance, if channeled correctly! Venus and Mars officially consummate their February flirtation on February 22, during their only conjunction with one another in 2024. Fresh starts could emerge in love, but make sure you don’t overlook the red flags.

Pisces season begins on February 18 and ends on March 19.

Pisces season begins on February 18, ushering in a flow of dreamy feelings and fantasies. Mental planet Mercury follows suit a few days later, on February 23, so we’ll likely find ourselves trading in Aquarius season’s cold hard logic for a more emotional approach. It’s time to get in touch with our imaginations and our hearts! These fluffy Piscean waves can cloud our judgment, but the full moon in Virgo rises on February 24, helping us to see things more clearly and make necessary adjustments. The month wraps up with the sun connecting with both Mercury and Saturn, forming back-to-back cazimis on February 28—helping all zodiac signs plan for the future and clearly map out the path toward their full moon goals.

Your Monthly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

Read on for your full horoscope for the month of February 2024, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

Your Aries horoscope for February 2024 finds you in social butterfly mode—especially with chatty Mercury hitting your friendship zone starting February 5. Connecting with your crew is a priority now, and the new moon on February 9 can expand this desire, allowing you to foster more collaborations and a greater sense of community in your life. Teamwork makes the dream work, so don’t be afraid to tap your peers for their brilliance and input. Your ruling planet Mars joins the sun in Aquarius a few days later, inspiring you to step up as a leader and really push forward on your new moon intentions.

Vibes get introspective once Pisces season starts on February 18, so spend some time alone recharging your social batteries. The solitude will do you good, as a rare alignment in your sign between the North Node of Destiny and wounded-healer Chiron also challenges you to face painful past memories. You can turn weaknesses into strengths if you’re brave enough to work through them, Aries! Responsibilities may come popping out of nowhere the following week, but the full moon on February 24 reminds you to take care of yourself above all else. If you’re in the habit of putting your health first, you’ll be able to manage whatever comes up without sacrificing your well-being. Read your full 2024 yearly horoscope here.

Taurus

Career opportunities can really take flight, based on your Taurus horoscope for February 2024 —so long as you’re willing to make some adjustments to your comfort zone. This month finds a bevy of planets clustered together in your ambitious tenth house, emphasizing your public-facing persona and motivating you to pursue professional goals. Tap into your authority, and don’t be afraid to go against the grain and embrace your own leadership style. The world needs your unique perspective! The new moon on February 9 is a particularly powerful time for making big moves at work, so plan accordingly.

Expanding horizons also bodes well in love now, as your romantic ruling planet Venus blows a kiss to rule-breaking Uranus in your sign around the time of the new moon. An unexpected meet-cute or an exciting shift in relationships could set the tone for Valentine’s Day. While work has dominated your attention lately, you’ll feel more open to social connections once Pisces season starts on February 18. Chatty Mercury follows the sun into your friendship sector a few days later, so it’s a fabulous time to gather with your crew or otherwise connect with your community. Finally, the earthy full moon on February 24 puts you in touch with your passions, bringing romance and creativity to new heights. Enjoy the magic. Read your full 2024 yearly horoscope here.

Gemini

A brand-new paradigm is crystallizing within your mind and heart now, and your Gemini horoscope for February 2024 brings opportunities to expand your point of view even further. The month kicks off with your cosmic ruler Mercury entering your philosophical ninth house on February 5, prompting you to think outside the box and push the limits of your belief system. By looking at life through this new lens, you can fully capitalize on the new moon’s energy a few days later. Make moves toward higher-minded interests and be willing to embrace unexpected desires. The heart wants what it wants, so listen to yours.

The winds of change have been blowing, and once Pisces season begins on February 18, you can start mapping out some creative ways to apply these new ways of thinking to your life’s path and purpose. Work out career kinks and make a solid plan for growth once mental Mercury hits your professional sector on Feb 23, but use the full moon the following day to tackle pent-up emotions in your private life. As above, so below, right? The month closes with two powerful cazimis in your ambitious tenth house—one involving hardworking Saturn, and the other logistical Mercury, your cosmic ruler—promising powerful new beginnings. The future is in your hands. Read your full yearly 2024 horoscope here.

Cancer

Your Cancer horoscope for February 2024 is writing you a powerful story—but you’ll have to get super real with yourself if you want a fairy tale ending. Flirty Venus and lusty Mars are mingling in your relationship sector for the first half of the month, highlighting romantic dynamics and sensual connections. Exciting breakthroughs, realizations, or changes of heart around February 7 could help you figure out what you want in love. The new moon two days later has you digging even deeper beneath the surface of your partnerships, seeing things for what they are instead of what you want them to be. Trust your intuition, set strong boundaries, and don’t be afraid to readjust your personal rules.

Emotional depth intensifies mid-month, when cosmic lovers Venus and Mars also hit your mysterious eighth house. This Aquarius stellium wants the skeletons cleaned out of your closet, stat. But once the sun shifts into watery Pisces on February 18, you can start swimming out of the deep end and soaring to new heights. The last stretch of month is an exciting time to break out of your crab shell and explore your higher-minded interests. The new moon in Virgo on February 24 helps you let go of any critical thoughts or distracting details that may be holding you back from reaching your aspirations. Read your full 2024 yearly horoscope here.

Leo

Your Leo horoscope for February 2024 is full of big relationship energy, and it’s not just because Valentine’s Day is coming up! Aquarius season lights up your partnership zone, so the new moon on February 9 is an auspicious time to set intentions related to love. Consider your ideal relationship dynamics outside of the confines of other people’s expectations and be honest about what you need to feel free. Overanalyzing romance isn’t usually helpful, but thinking about it objectively can be. Try to step out of your feelings in order to see your needs more clearly.

Valentine’s Day feels intense, as lover Venus and lusty Mars join forces with power-hungry Pluto in your committed seventh house that week. But once Pisces season starts on February 18, you’ll be less interested in surface-level trivialities and more interested in the invisible connections you share with the people around you—like energies and emotions. Use the full moon on February 24 to clear your debts and make good on promises. The month ends with two clarifying and galvanizing cazimis in your mysterious eighth house. There are new beginnings brewing beneath the surface of your soul, so open your heart to whatever your subconscious is trying to tell you. Read your full 2024 yearly horoscope here.

Virgo

If you weren’t able to perfect a new daily routine in January, trust that your Virgo horoscope for February 2024 brings you some extra opportunities to get organized. The month kicks off with your cosmic ruler Mercury joining the sun in your work and wellness sector, so rehaul your calendar, spiffy up your schedule, and clear the clutter from your mind. Implement some healthy and innovative new habits in your life under the new moon on February 9, and think outside the box with your routine. If you’ve been wanting to experiment with cold plunges, oil pulling, and face yoga, now’s the time!

The week leading up to Valentine’s Day is a romantic one, as amorous Venus in your dating zone is harmonizing with wildchild Uranus and dreamy Neptune, bringing heartfelt breakthroughs and fantasy-like flirtations. Speaking of romance, the sun and Mercury shift into your relationship sector during the latter half of the month, putting your love life in the cosmic spotlight. Try connecting with your partners on an emotional level, and have open-hearted conversations during the last week of the month. Between the full moon in your sign on February 24 and the Mercury cazimi in your partnerships zone on February 28, there will be tons of energy supporting you in speaking up about your desires.

Libra

Thanks to the social and savvy vibes of Aquarius season, your Libra horoscope for February 2024 is full of fun, passion, and motivation. Chatty Mercury joins the sun in your flirty fifth house on February 5, sparking exciting new romances as well as some equally bright ideas. You’re bubbling over with inspiration, so the new moon on February 9 is the perfect time to follow your joy—whether that leads you to a fairy tale relationship or an ultra-lucrative creative endeavor. Your ruling planet Venus joins this slew of planets in Aquarius on February 16, sweetening up any date nights and sharpening your artistic eye. If you want to maximize the romantic Valentine’s Day vibes, celebrate a few days late.

Once dreamy Pisces season begins on February 18, start fantasizing about how you can bring your exciting Aquarius season visions to life. Your heart will guide you toward your next steps, but it’s up to you to get organized enough to actually take them! The full moon in Virgo on February 24 will help, as it illuminates any hang-ups or spiritual blockages that might be keeping you from actualizing your goals. Get your inner critic under control. Once the Mercury and Saturn cazimis peak on February 28, you’ll probably have a much clearer idea of how to move forward logistically and how to ensure your efforts produce lasting results. Read your full 2024 yearly horoscope here.

Scorpio

No matter how chaotic life gets, you can always come home to yourself, and your Scorpio horoscope for February 2024 should serve as a comforting reminder of that fact. Aquarius season swirls lots of energy into your familial sector, pushing domestic matters and heartfelt memories to the forefront. The new moon on February 9 is a powerful time for turning over a new leaf when it comes to working through these sensitive feelings. Once Mars and Pluto—your traditional and modern planetary rulers—form a rare conjunction on Valentine’s Day, you’ll be more motivated than ever to take charge of your emotional well-being.

There are hearts and flowers on the horizon this month, too. Cosmic lovers Venus and Mars vibe with your romance and relationship zones during the week leading up to V-Day, prompting unexpected heart-to-hearts and some dreamy bedroom fantasies-come-true. Once the sun swims into emotional Pisces on February 18, you’ll be inspired to bring more passion and feeling to your situationships—and perhaps some much-needed optimism, too! You’re getting in touch with the things that really light your fire, Scorpio, so let go of any worries about what other people think during the full moon on February 24. Read your full 2024 yearly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

It’s time to have some fun, because your Sagittarius horoscope for February 2024 brings exciting opportunities to connect with others throughout the first half of the month. Chatty Mercury hits your communication sector on February 5, so get caught up in your group chats and grab drinks with friends you haven’t seen lately. The Aquarius new moon a few days later brings new conversations and ideas flooding in. Share your thoughts freely, because people want to hear what’s on your mind! Once motivated Mars and sweet Venus join the Aquarius party around Valentine’s Day, you’ll really be able to act on your intentions and align with your values.

Pisces season starts on February 18, and this emotional water sign’s energy will pull you right into your feels. Your social life has been booked and busy, so this last stretch of the month is a nice time to chill at home and tend to whatever’s happening in your heart. Plus, checking in with yourself is good, because the full moon on February 24 could bring career matters to a climax—so be ready to jump on professional opportunities while they’re hot or put out fires at work if drama starts bubbling up. Read your full 2024 yearly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Get ready to manifest, because your Capricorn horoscope for February 2024 reminds you just how powerful you are. Amorous Venus and lusty Mars spend the first half of the month in your sign, making you especially alluring and extra motivated to chase your desires. A thrilling flirtation could catch your attention around February 7, setting the stage for an exciting Valentine’s Day. But don’t get too distracted, as the new moon two days later is all about money, honey. You may be surprised by a raise or an unexpected opportunity to boost your funds, and it’s a fabulous time to put together a solid budget.

Taking action toward your blingy new moon goals gets easier mid-month, so get your bag! Make time for socializing once Pisces season starts on February 18, as the sun will start lighting up your communication zone, bestowing you with a friendly and busy-bodied energy. Your schedule may quickly book up with happy hours and hangouts, but the full moon in Virgo on February 24 reminds you to keep your eye on your big-picture aspirations. A few days later, the sun joins your cosmic ruler Saturn to form a cazimi, giving your words more weight and power. Speak from the heart, as people will remember what you have to say. Read your full 2024 yearly horoscope here.

Aquarius

The sun is in your sign for the first few weeks of the month so your Aquarius horoscope for February 2024 is shining a light on your star power. Intense planet Pluto recently re-entered your sign, and logical Mercury catches up to it on February 5. Your x-ray vision is activated now, so trust your intuition and wield your words wisely. The new moon in your sign on February 9 is your chance to set barrier-breaking goals for yourself. It’s time to level up, fly your freak flag, and make your own rules.

Romantic Venus and lusty Mars enter your sign right around Valentine’s Day, boosting your sex appeal and making you mysteriously irresistible. They’ll form a perfect conjunction on February 22—the only one they’ll make this year—so it’s a great time to chase after what’s in your heart. Money’s on your mind during this last third of the month, too, as the sun and Mercury start activating your financial sector. Your manifesting powers are on high under the full moon on February 24, so use its illuminating energy to clear away any mental or emotional blockages that are keeping you from wholly embracing your material or romantic desires. Read your full 2024 yearly horoscope here.

Pisces

Your Pisces horoscope for February 2024 starts off a little sleepy—but once your birthday season starts, magical new beginnings are unfolding. Sweet Venus and sassy Mars are mingling in your friendship sector for the first half of the month, making it easy to connect with the people around you. That said, your social battery might feel like it’s quickly running out of juice, so spend the new moon on February 9 catching up on rest and connecting with your spiritual side. Some solitude and quiet time will do you good.

You may feel like keeping things chill on Valentine’s Day, and that’s fine, because Pisces season begins on February 18—meaning the cosmic spotlight is officially on you, dear fish! Chatty Mercury hits your sign a few days later, bringing a slew of new ideas and an influx of social energy. The full moon on February 24 serves as a check-in for your relationships, so if issues arise, focus on being pragmatic and real instead of letting emotions run wild. The clarifying Mercury and Saturn cazimis in your sign on February 28 will make it easier to speak your truth and step up to your responsibilities. Read your full 2024 yearly horoscope here.

