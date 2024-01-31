February Aldi Finds To Get You Ready For St. Patrick's Day

On March 17th, many will gather, parade, and party to commemorate the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick. If you count yourself among those who will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a festive get-together, then your celebration should include food, drinks, snacks, and desserts, all with a St. Patrick's Day theme to match your atmosphere. And you'll actually be able to find items like these at Aldi in advance of your big St. Patrick's Day bash.

Throughout the month of February, St. Patrick's Day-themed food, drinks, and treats will hit the shelves of Aldi for you to buy. These special holiday items are all priced under $10, and some of them even come with green ingredients to fit in with the green theme of St. Patrick's Day. Whether you're looking for an item to enjoy for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack and a drink while celebrating St. Patrick's Day, Aldi has you covered.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen White Spinach Pizza

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen White Pizza - Aldi

How can you celebrate St. Patrick's Day with pizza? By eating it with green toppings. That's why you should get Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen White Pizza at Aldi. Topped with spinach and roasted garlic for a St. Patty's theme, this pizza has a super-thin crust, garlic creme fraiche sauce, ricotta salata, and whole milk mozzarella. You can find it at Aldi from February 14th for $4.99.

Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment

Emporium Selection Irish Cheese - Aldi

If you plan to make a special St. Patty's dish that calls for cheese as an ingredient, you may want to try one of the three Emporium Selection Irish Cheeses that will be available at Aldi from February 21st. You can get a block of aged Irish cheddar, Irish cheddar with beer, or Irish cheddar with whiskey for $3.99 each.

Parkview Irish Style Bangers

Parkview Irish Style Bangers - Aldi

You've got to start your St. Patrick's Day off right. And one way to do it is by having some Parkview Irish Style Bangers from Aldi. You can get an onion-flavored or original-flavored pack of these sausages, which also have an infusion of smokiness. Pick these up at Aldi beginning February 21st for $4.29.

Connellys Mint Chocolate Country Cream

Connellys Mint Chocolate Country Cream - Aldi

Serving drinks at your St. Patrick's Day celebration? Head to Aldi on February 28th to get a bottle of Connellys Mint Chocolate Country Cream for your guests. This creamy liqueur has a classic flavor combination of mint and chocolate. You can get this 750-milliliter bottle for $8.99.

Moser Roth St. Patrick's Day Assorted Chocolate Truffles

Moser Roth St. Patrick's Day Assorted Chocolate Truffles - Aldi

Your St. Patrick's Day party needs some sweet treats for your guests. And Aldi is giving you four flavors of chocolates to enjoy with its Moser Roth St. Patrick's Day Assorted Chocolate Truffles. A $2.99 box comes with eight of these truffles and the flavors include chocolate cream, Irish coffee, salted caramel, and vanilla. Get them at Aldi from February 28th.

The Frozen Bean St. Patrick's Frappe

Frozen Bean St. Patrick's Frappe - Aldi

If you'd like to make a special St. Patrick's-themed frappe, milkshake, or smoothie, you can get the Frozen Bean St. Patrick's Frappe at Aldi to make your beverage with. This minty shamrock frappe mix costs $4.99, and you can pick it up at Aldi starting February 28th.

Benton's Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cremes

Benton's Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cremes - Aldi

Cookie lovers who want to indulge their sweet tooth on St. Patrick's Day can get Benton's Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cremes from Aldi. These cookies are loaded with green mint chocolate creme that fits right in with the St. Patty's Day theme. You can find them at Aldi beginning February 28th for $2.65.

