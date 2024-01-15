Fear of God FW24 Is Oversized and Elevated

Ever since the beginning, Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God has been inspired by the concept of American luxury. In April last year, the Los Angeles-based label held its debut runway show at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, fusing its athletic prowess with elevated design details through Collection 8 and since then, it's gone from strength to strength.

Now, Fear of God's Collection 8 Fall/Winter 2024 has arrived, dubbed "American Symphony." Building on the runway show, the new collection offers an even more elevated approach to casual dressing, sticking to a core color palette of neutrals and instead offering experimentation through textures, fabrics and layering.

Predominantly centered around oversized silhouettes, the collection features standout pieces like fur coats, leather pants and trench coats, supple knitwear and accessories, elevated through sculptural designs and clean cuts. Crafted from the likes of wool, sherpa, cracked leather and suede fringing, the collection seemingly posits that fun can be had without being garish or loud, and that true craftsmanship comes from the finer details.

Take a closer look at Fear of God's new collection above and stay tuned for its official release.

In other news, lunch is the new luxury, according to Pharrell and Louis Vuitton.