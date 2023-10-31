FDA Says Dangerous Levels of Lead Have Been Found in Popular Kids Fruit Pouches

The warning comes after four North Carolina children were found with high levels of lead in their blood.

Fact checked by Sarah Scott

If your kids love WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, you are going to have to figure out a suitable substitute, and fast. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning parents and caregivers not to give the WanaBana pouches to their toddlers and young children because they may have high levels of lead in them.

The problem was discovered in North Carolina after four children were found to have elevated levels of lead in their blood. Health officials in North Carolina conducted an investigation that identified the WanaBana pouches as the source. According to the FDA, state health officials analyzed "analyzed multiple lots of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree, detecting extremely high concentrations of lead."

What WanaBana Products Are Being Recalled?

While the FDA is issuing this warning, WanaBana has voluntarily recalled all apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches no matter the expiration date.

This recall affects all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. That means all of the lot codes and expiration dates. The pouches were sold across the country at various stores including Sam's Club and Dollar Tree, as well as online through Amazon.

The WanaBana apple Cinnamon fruit puree comes in a three-pack of 2.5 ounces each. At this point, the brand's other products are not affected. In a press release, the company says it is "committed to ensuring the safety of its products and the well-being of its consumers."

What Should Parents Do If They Have WanaBana?

The FDA says parents shouldn't buy WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches—and if you have them in your home, do not give them to your children. If your child has consumed these products, the FDA advises contacting your health care provider about getting a blood test. That way they can check for elevated lead levels.

If you have these pouches in your home, WanaBana says you can return them to wherever you bought them for a full refund. At the same time, FDA officials are working with health officials to get all of these pouches off store shelves.

If you have any questions, you can email the company at support@wanabanafruits.com.

What Are Signs of Lead Exposure?

No matter a person's age or health status, lead can be toxic to humans. The FDA says lead exposure in children can be difficult to notice because most don't have any outward symptoms. The only way to test for lead exposure is through a blood test.

That being said, depending on how much someone is exposed to the lead, there could be more outward symptoms. With short-term exposure, the FDA says those symptoms could include:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

With longer-term exposure to lead, additional symptoms could include:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

The bottom line is that if you have any concerns, make sure you contact your health care provider.



Read the original article on Parents.