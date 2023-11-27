FDA Expands Cantaloupe Recall Following 2 Deaths and 28 Hospitalizations

Time to check the fridge.

Almost 100 people have reportedly been infected with salmonella, and 45 of those have been hospitalized, all due to a widespread outbreak connected to whole and cut cantaloupe. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the reported cases have affected residents in 32 states, and there have been two deaths in Minnesota. On top of those U.S. illnesses, Canada’s Public Health Agency has connected 63 additional salmonella cases in six provinces to this outbreak, with 17 hospitalizations.

This outbreak has also resulted in the recall of several different products. Crown Jewels Produce, Pacific Trellis Fruit, and Sofia Produce have all recalled their whole fresh cantaloupes, which will be marked with labels that read “Malichita” or “Rudy,” “4050,” and “Product of Mexico/Produit du Mexique.” Between the two companies, the potentially affected cantaloupes were distributed to retailers in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. The cantaloupes were also sold in Canada.

Due to the Sofia Produce recall, ALDI has also recalled its whole cantaloupes, cut cantaloupes, and cut pineapple spears. The latter two products are sold in 16-ounce clamshell packages and would have Best By dates between October 27 and October 31. The recalled items were distributed to some ALDI locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

CF Dallas has recalled some of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products, which were sold under the Freshness Guaranteed or RaceTrac brands. The recalled items include seasonal fruit blends, mixed-cut melons, fruit bowls, fruit trays, and cantaloupe chunks. These potentially affected products were distributed to retailers in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

And finally, Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company has recalled all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products, including its Fruit Medley Cups, Cantaloupe Cubes, Fruit Mix, Melon Variety Pack, and Cantaloupe Chunks. (A complete list of the potentially affected products, their product codes, and Best By dates is available on the CDC website. Vinyard Fruit products were distributed throughout the state of Oklahoma between October 30 and November 10.

Anyone who has recently purchased whole or cut cantaloupe is encouraged to check the labels to determine if their products are part of the recall and, if it is, it should be discarded immediately. If the labels or packaging has been removed (or if the cantaloupe has been frozen) it should also be discarded. The FDA also recommends diluting one tablespoon of chlorine bleach in one gallon of hot water, and using it to clean and sanitize any refrigerator drawers or shelves, cutting boards, or countertops that may have come in contact with any potentially affected foods.



