All my favorite gold hoop earrings are from Amazon

Jeanine Edwards
·2 min read

I have seven piercings between my two ears, so it should come as no surprise that I own a lot of earrings. I used to save up to buy expensive pairs from department stores and jewelers and then I wisened up.

Pro tip: Amazon has really great jewelry! Their hoop earring selection in particular is so impressive. I started small with these 2mm Basic Pincatch Hoop Earrings, then slowly started buying more and more hoops in all different sizes. Now, I own seven different pairs, all purchased on Amazon.

Shop: 14k Yellow Gold Small 1.5mm x 11mm Plain Huggie, $46.99

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Shop: 14k Gold 2mm Basic Pincatch Hoop Earrings, $49.99

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Shop: 14k Yellow Gold 2mm Thickness 35mm Hinged Hoop Earrings, $119

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Shop: 3/4 Carat Diamond Hoop Huggies Earrings In 14K Gold, $249.99

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

If you have metal sensitivities or just prefer real gold, I’m right there with you; I don’t buy or wear costume jewelry. That said, everything I’ve purchased on Amazon is legit 14K gold and so much more affordable than what you find in a department or jewelry store. I find the pricing on Amazon to even be more competitive than most DTC jewelry brands that claim to eliminate the mark-up.

I own these 14k Yellow Gold 2mm Thickness Hinged Hoop Earrings in three different sizes and I absolutely love them. And I’m not alone.

“I compared this set with one sold by Nordstrom which were the same size, same material and style,” one commenter wrote. “Nordstrom’s were $195 (tax included). I could not notice a real difference between Nordstrom’s hoops and these. [I’m] very happy with this purchase!!”

Another shopper added, “After my wife lost her Macy’s hoops, I ordered these hoops (35×35 mm) as a replacement. For exactly 1/8th [of] the cost of her previous pair, these are far superior quality and are aesthetically comparable.”

Full disclosure: I have two more pair of gold hoops sitting in my Amazon cart right now. They really are that good. If you’re looking for a nice gift for yourself just because, don’t think twice about a pair of 14K gold hoop earrings from Amazon.

