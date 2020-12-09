All my favorite gold hoop earrings are from Amazon

Refinery29

We're all aware that Amazon is a treasure trove of products at every conceivable price point. There are very few places you can purchase a 24-pack of toilet paper, a limited edition ADA-approved water flosser, and a housewarming succulent all in one go. But beyond Amazon's endless digital shelves of Instant Pots and practical fare are some truly unique items that make for great holiday gifts — but who’s got the time to looking?That’s where the Shopping team comes in. We dove in deep looking for those giftable treasures that are creative enough to earn you brownie points with the toughest of giftees but can still be considered crowd-pleasers (at least for anyone with a decent sense of humor). Get your wrapping paper at the ready and sift through our favorite holiday finds ahead. If it's the effort that counts, no one needs to know you found your, crowd-pleasing diamond-in-the-rough present from this thrifty little gift guide.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.BYCHARI Gold-Filled Initial RingLeave it to Oprah to uncover a sweet and sentimental jewel buried like treasure on Amazon. This high-quality gold-filled ring can be customized with an initial of your choice, making it an affordable way to remind someone that you’re thinking of them this holiday season.Bychari Gold-Filled Initial Ring, $, available at AmazonArt-o-Rama Pablo Picasso T-ShirtA modern-art tee bearing a message that we can all get behind.Art-O-Rama Pablo Picasso T-Shirt, $, available at AmazonBaker’s Edge Nonstick Brownie PanEveryone knows that “edge brownies” are superior, offering multiple levels of chewiness that improves the already-enjoyable brownie-eating experience. Help the baker in your life achieve peak brownie with this all-edge nonstick pan.Baker's Edge Nonstick Brownie Pan, $, available at AmazonThe Air Plant Shop 3-Pack Of Large Xerographica Air PlantsThis extra-large trio of air plants is easy to care for and looks like it may have come from another planet — unique-gifting gold.The Air Plant Shop 3 Pack of Large Xerographica Air Plants, $, available at AmazonThe Original Tamagotchi Whether you're buying this for a child, a 30-something, or for yourself, the gift of an OG Tamagotchi is a timeless choice. This little glittery gizmo (available on Amazon!) has the original programming from its iconic birth year — meaning you'll be able to feed, play, prescribe medicine, clean, and raise this virtual pet like it's 1997. Tamagotchi Original Tamagotchi - Majestic, $, available at AmazonFred Cloud Catcher Cotton Swab HolderWe recognize that a cotton-swab holder doesn’t sound like the most exciting gift, but how about one that arranges all of your cotton swabs into a neat, peaceful cloud formation?Fred CLOUD CATCHER Cotton Swab Holder, $, available at AmazonThe CrunchCup® A Portable Cereal CupWe recognize that this is quite the specific gift, but if you know a cereal-lover (or are one *raises hand*), you know that this portable cereal will be THE GIFT that keeps on giving in 2020. (Imagine the camping trips!)CrunchCup The CrunchCup® - A Portable Cereal Cup, $, available at AmazonClocky Alarm Clock on WheelsThe alarm clock is nobody’s favorite household object, but when it’s this cute and naughty, it will certainly return to everyone’s good graces.Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels, $, available at AmazonFred Unzipped Hand-blown Glass BowlA cheerful trompe l’oeil gift for anyone who appreciates a visual joke.Fred UNZIPPED Hand-Blown Glass Bowl, $, available at AmazonDJECO Expression Wooden MobileIt may be intended as children’s decor, but we think the appeal of this cheerful pop-art mobile is pretty ageless.DJECO Expression Wooden Mobile, $, available at AmazonLego-Compatible Build-On Brick Mug RedThe perfect gift for the Lego-inclined kid in your life — or that kid’s parent.ThinkGeek Lego-Compatible Build-On Brick Mug Red, $, available at AmazonFoodie DiceHaving trouble deciding what to cook for dinner? Well, here's your answer. Roll the dice for over 186,000 possible meal combinations to inspire you.Two Tumbleweeds Store Foodie Dice®, No. 1 Seasonal Dinners, $, available at AmazonGummygoods Squeezable Night LightWhile this squeeze-on, squeeze-off night-light is meant for kids, it has a kitschy Jeff Koons vibe that we could see working in any room of the house.Gummygoods Squeezable Night Light, $, available at AmazonBitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Bluetooth SpeakerThis little Bluetooth-compatible speaker is shaped like everyone's favorite character from The Mandalorian — and now that we've seen it, no tech accessory will ever be as cute. Bitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Bluetooth Speaker, $, available at AmazonGiant Teddy BearBe the favorite aunt forever with this 6'5" stuffed animal.Joyfay Giant Teddy Bear, $, available at AmazonGrimm Rainbow Nesting BowlsThese nesting bowls are great for kids, but we could also see them doing double duty as chic catch-alls for small objects, jewelry, or bathroom sundries. Gift these to your new-mom friend, with the option of keeping them for herself.Grimm's Spiel und Holz Design Rainbow Nesting Bowls, $, available at AmazonOureamod Cartoon SockFans of the classic anime movie My Neighbor Toroto — or, really anyone who likes cute things — will appreciate these grin-inducing socks.Oureamod Cartoon Socks, $, available at AmazonKeri Smith’s “Wreck This Journal”A journal filled with colorful creative exercises is the perfect way to help anyone kick off a better 2021. Penguin Books Wreck This Journal, $, available at AmazonWhiskware Pancake Batter MixerPancake people: you know who you are. This super-easy mixing container will streamline the Saturday morning of the most diehard brunch enthusiast.Whiskware Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer with BlenderBall Wire Whisk, $, available at AmazonSmall Pets BedDon't forget to treat your smallest, most loyal friends this year. Give them a new place to kick back and relax that'll make you smile every time you see them snoozing.Holly Pet Small Pet Beds, $, available at AmazonHerbivore Botanicals Mini Facial Oil TrioGet your D.I.Y. frenzied friend onto a skincare kick with a beginner's oil blending kit.Herbivore Botanicals Mini Facial Oil Trio, $, available at AmazonBalanced Co. Kermit None Of My Business Enamel PinA sweet lil’ something for that one person you always exchange the juiciest gossip with.Balanced Co. Kermit None of My Business Enamel Pin, $, available at AmazonThe Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set (Paperback)An unexpected but seriously comic-book classic for the young (or the young at heart).Bill Watterson The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set (Paperback), $, available at AmazonMonkey Business Beanie Cap Silicone Bottle Stopper (Set of Two)We all have that friend who loves a cozy evening of a fire, a good book, and a bottle of wine. Help keep their wine insulated, too, with a toasty silicone bottle topper.Monkey Business Beanie Cap Silicone Bottle Stopper (Set of Two), $, available at AmazonFlensted Mobile Shoal of Fishes MobileThis chic, Danish-designed would add minimal flair to any room, from a nursery to a living room.Flensted Mobiles Shoal of Fishes Mobile, $, available at AmazonSenfai Love Knot BangleA simple, sentimental, and affordable way to remind a friend that you’re bonded for life. Senfai Simple Love Knot Bangle, $, available at AmazonHide & Drink Repurposed Denim Bicycle Wine CaddyWe all know that biking is a great way to get around these days. Equip your friends for those socially distant park dates with a cycle-friendly wine carrier made from recycled denim.Hide & Drink Repurposed Denim Bicycle Wine Caddy, $, available at AmazonSojos Blue Light Blocking GlassesFor loved ones who spend a lot of time in front of screens, these chic, top-rated blue-light blocking glasses could help ease tension headaches — or just give them a new-look boost. (Read about the barrage of compliments one shopper received after wearing her pair around for a week.)Sojos Blue Light Blocking Glasses, $, available at AmazonMendini by Cecilio Three-Piece Kids’ Drum SetNuture Junior’s musical talent for a song (get it?) with this affordable, pint-sized drum kit.Mendini by Cecilio Three-Piece Kids’ Drum Set, $, available at AmazonUmbra Stowit Jewelry BoxWhether you love a neat freak or there’s someone in your life who’s just beginning their organizing journey, this minimal, well-designed jewelry box is sure to please. Umbra Stowit Jewelry Box, $, available at AmazonFriends: The Official Advent CalendarThe sure-to-be-runaway success of this gift needs no introductions — and, as an advent calendar, it’s one that will keep on giving for all season long.Insight Editions Friends: The Official Advent Calendar, $, available at AmazonHuy Fong Grab N Go Sriracha PacketsName one person who wouldn't want a packet of Sriracha hot sauce in their bag. We'll wait.Huy Fong Grab N Go Original Sriracha Chili Sauce (50 Pack), $, available at AmazonLAPCOS Foot MaskA self-care gift that anyone with feet can get behind. LAPCOS Foot Mask, $, available at AmazonWerewolf: A Party Game For Devious PeopleFor your diehard Cards Against Humanity-loving crew. Stellar Factory Werewolf: A Party Game for Devious People, $, available at AmazonFujifilm Instax Mini 8+A true crowd-pleaser than will delight any analog-technology junkie, no matter their age.Fujifilm Mini 8+, $, available at AmazonRoom Copenhagen Lego Storage Brick BoxAvailable in nearly every color under the sun, these stackable oversize Lego storage containers make for a cheerful addition to any space.Room Copenhagen Lego Storage Brick Box, $, available at AmazonAreaware Bottle OpenerA simple, aesthetically-pleasing option for your most design-minded loved one. Areaware Areaware Bottle Opener, $, available at AreawareMarimekko NotecardsA notecard set from everyone’s favorite heritage textile house will please fashion lovers and vintage nerds alike.Marimekko Marimekko Notes, $, available at AmazonKikkerland Solar-Powered Rainbow MakerHelp a friend make the most of their indoor space — and the precious winter sun — with this dazzling, rainbow-ready window accent.Kikkerland Solar-Powered Rainbow Maker, $, available at AmazonGo All Out Peach Emoji Dad HatWe all have that friend who’s obsessed with this emoji — for them, this embroidered “dad hat” won’t disappoint.Go All Out Peach Embroidered Hat, $, available at AmazonCreative Co-op Jute Rope BasketThis multicolored woven vessel will make anything from toys to excess linens to plants look bohemian and chic.Creative Co-Op Jute Rope Basket, $, available at AmazonChronicle Books Mindfulness CardsThis meditative gift will be a welcome addition under the 2020 tree. , $, available at AmazonPoketo Colorful Open Dated Spectrum Poster Calendar2020’s been a dark year, but 2021 is just around the corner and we’re hoping it’s going to be a little bit better. Usher in a positive outlook for your gift recipient with a happy rainbow-hued wall calendar.Poketo Colorful Open Dated Spectrum Poster Calendar, $, available at AmazonJonathan Adler Poodle OrnamentGive the standard ornament a minimal, modern upgrade with Jonathan Adler’s porcelain poodle.Jonathan Adler Poodle Ornament, $, available at AmazonMavogel Modal Sleep MaskThis Eva Chen-endorsed sleep mask will be a godsend for the light sleeper in your life.Mavogel Modal Eye Mask, $, available at AmazonWhat On Earth Paper Towel HolderWe laughed, you'll laugh, they'll laugh.What On Earth Brontosaurus Paper Towel Holder - 17" High, $, available at AmazonHand Cup Pen/Pencil HolderThis everyday desk accessory will ensure your bestie’s WFH setup is functional, but still kooky.ARAD Hand Cup Pen/Pencil Holder, $, available at Amazon“Goodnight Moon” ToteA sweet and beautifully designed gift for any lover of classic books — or fans of famed illustrator Clement Hurd. Out of Print Goodnight Moon Tote Bag, $, available at AmazonDot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Lumbar Support PillowA customizable-comfort gift they can twist to support their WFH bodies.Dot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Pillow For Lumbar Support, $, available at AmazonCactus Dryer BallsEvery needs a little succulent in their lives — or two, when they come in the form of a pair of silicone dryer balls that are too cute to limit to the laundry room.Kikkerland Cactus Dryer Balls, $, available at AmazonThe Picnic: Recipes and Inspiration from Basket to BlanketYou spent all summer on socially-distant friend dates with your bestie. This book will be a reminder of all the time spent together — and will help plan for next summer’s outdoor outings.Marnie Hanel The Picnic: Recipes and Inspiration, $, available at AmazonMoMA Ramen Fork/SpoonThis stylish fork was designed to maximize ramen slurpage, but will please any aesthete, no matter their food preferences. This stylish fork was designed to maximize ramen slurpage, but will please any aesthete, no matter their food preferences. MoMA, MoMA Store Ramen Fork/Spoon, $, available at AmazonPristine Bamboo Bathtub CaddyIf you can't be there to treat a loved one to a manicure or facial at their favorite salon, you can help bring a spa-like experience to their home with this top-rated bathtub caddy — it will accommodate creatures comforts like wine or a smartphone for a relaxing bathtime experience.Pristine Bamboo Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray, $, available at AmazonKempf "Go Away" Straw DoormatHelp your sassiest friend send a clear message with this cheeky doormat. Kempf "Go Away" Doormat, $, available at AmazonLifeEase Felt Letter BoardA cheerful desk accessory they can customize with daily WFH affirmations. LifeEase Felt Letter Board, $, available at Amazon