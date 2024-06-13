FavorHouse of Northwest Florida gives domestic violence the boot at Round-Up fundraiser

Local domestic violence center, FavorHouse of Northwest Florida, is partnering with Cat Country 98.7 and area restaurants to throw the country-western themed FavorHouse Round-Up to raise critical funds to help domestic violence victims in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 21 at the Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway.

The Round-Up features live music from Blackwater Country, walk-about food tasting, dancing, a mechanical bull and rodeo roper, bourbon and wine pulls, a live auction of experience packages and more.

Since 1980, FavorHouse of Northwest Florida Inc. has been committed to excellence in service to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. As the only certified domestic violence center serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, FavorHouse provides crisis intervention, emergency shelter, outreach counseling, community education and legal assistance for injunctions for protection.

FavorHouse hosts ‘New Beginning’ dance to support domestic violence survivor awareness.

Tickets are $60.

Visit FavorHouse.org for details.

UWF Historic Trust and DeFuniak Landmarks promote historic preservation

The University of West Florida Historic Trust recently announced a partnership with F. Diane Pickett, local emerging author and the president and founder of DeFuniak Landmarks, a nonprofit foundation established to preserve and protect the architectural integrity of homes within the historic districts of DeFuniak Springs. This partnership will further the mission of the UWF Historic Trust to collect, preserve, interpret and share the history of Northwest Florida.

Pickett made significant contributions to the UWF Foundation and UWF Historic Trust to establish two endowments that will support the UWF Historic Trust and their ongoing programming and education of history in Northwest Florida.

The first endowment will fund the preservation and maintenance of historic homes in DeFuniak Springs. The second endowment, the F. Diane Pickett Historic Landmarks Endowment Fund or Pickett Fund, will be used to educate the public through presentations and programs to provide an understanding of the historic and cultural significance of homes and public buildings in DeFuniak Springs in the early 1900s.

Through engaging educational programs, hands-on workshops, and community partnerships, DeFuniak Landmarks will empower individuals of all ages to become stewards of their local history. The UWF Historic Trust will offer interactive walking tours and in-depth lectures by renowned historians.

Visit historicpensacola.org for details.

Pilot Club receives matching grant from Pilot International

The Pilot Club of Pensacola received a matching grant from Pilot International for a project entitled, “Project Lifesaver”. Through this grant, the Pilot Club of Pensacola received $5,000 and will match this amount to fund their project to benefit 31 Escambia Search and Rescue clients now waiting to be included in this program.

Pilot International’s mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. To do this they come together in friendship and service, focusing on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others.

Because of this grant, members of the Pilot Club were able to serve their community by supplying 31 receivers, batteries and wrist bands for those clients on a waitlist at Escambia Search and Rescue.

Pilot Club of Pensacola funds were raised through donations and fundraisers. Their fundraisers for this year include an upcoming fashion show on Oct. 16 at the Pensacola Yacht Club.

Email pilotclubpensacola@gmail.com or visit pilotinternational.org for details.

Baptist Health Care offers support groups in June

Baptist Health Care will offer the following support group meetings in June to help enhance the quality of life throughout the Pensacola community. More information, including location details, is available by calling the phone number provided for each meeting.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13: Prostate Cancer Support. Register in advance by calling Cancer Support Services at 448-227-6000.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 18: Breast Cancer Support Group. Bear Family Foundation Health Center, Suite 1C. For details, call 448-227-6048.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27: Diabetes Management Support Group. For details, contact the Pharmacotherapy Clinic at 448-227-6221 or email pharmacotherapy@bhcpns.org.

