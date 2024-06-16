For Father's Day, here's five tips from a seasoned dad

With Father’s Day 2024 upon us, this seasoned grandpa cannot resist the temptation to offer some advice to fathers. I do so with two expressions in mind.

First, “If in doubt, offer advice,” and second, a bumper sticker I saw last week that strikes home: “Cleverly disguised as a responsible adult.”

Tip No. 1: Relax.

Whether you’re an expectant father, or one wrestling with diapers, or facing off with teenagers, or making sense of decisions by your adult offspring concerning themselves or your grandchildren — it’s not all up to you. You should be pleased that the long ago, traditional role of a father as the sole responsible breadwinner and authority is no longer the idealized expectation in many areas of our country. It was the expectation when our first child arrived in the early 1970s. That’s largely why I worked two jobs, at the same time, for more than 50 years. That expectation likely factored into many men’s decisions about what kind of job to aspire to. Higher pay often meant longer hours or more hazardous conditions.

Obviously, at the same time as this now long-ago expectation was occurring, single mothers were also often working two or more jobs and facing financial disaster while the father was nowhere around — or worse. I saw a lot of that as a legal aid attorney in Baltimore in the early 1970s.

Yet, the point is that responsible fathers these days have some advantages — shared responsibilities. While the judicial system has largely normalized any distinction between being a married father and simply being the father of children, the judicial system has on the other hand helped responsible fathers by enabling them to enforce some aspects of child raising as a two-party arrangement after split-ups of marriage or co-habitation.

Larry Little

Tip No. 2: You’re a guy, expect to be bashed.

For just a moment let’s get real. When Mother’s Day is recognized, rarely are mothers criticized. It’s completely different regarding Father’s Day. The media falls over itself to be sure fathers’ responsibilities are emphasized, and their failure to meet that responsibility is the frequent focus. Luckily, in recent years some writers, including myself, have recognized this issue and tried to present some sort of balanced approach.

A warning about the problem of the absence of fathers in the home was raised in the 1960s by Prof. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, later a U.S. Senator, focusing on the Black community. The study was essentially ignored. Very much to his credit, President Barack Obama tried to address the issue during his presidency.

But the focus is still on bashing men. All that does is plant seeds that indirectly grow into election issues, both in this country and overseas. If you are going to pick on men — and sometimes we do deserve it, to be fair — just remember that there is system where women typically get a break: In our prison population men outnumber women over ten to one.

Tip No. 3: Do something you love to do.

If you enjoy lifting weights — go for it. If you enjoy fly-casting — go for it. If you enjoy reading a book while sitting on your backpack next to a steam in the Olympic mountains — go for it. If you enjoy doing all those things — and a million others — all alone or in men’s groups, go for it.

I have seen too many men chained to duty.

I enjoyed taking solo trips. Once I solo climbed Mt. Ellinor, once I traveled solo to Ireland to interview attorneys, clergy, and mental health professionals for a book I have been writing in my spare time. Once I played hookey from a conference in Los Angeles and spent the evening by myself enjoying the rides at Disneyland.

Tip No. 4: Think long term.

Many of my mistakes were made when I thought of only the moment, or of only myself. However, one thing I did right. On virtually all my business trips I brought along my family, or very often just one of our children. New York rocks when your daughter at age eight dances on the stage in the off-Broadway show, “Three Guys Named Moe,” and our son learned a valuable lesson at age ten — perhaps with lasting political ramifications — when we stayed in a dump of a hotel in Atlantic City.

Tip No. 5: Learn from your wife, children, and if you’re lucky, your grandchildren.

Virtually every day when I have some form of communication with one of my children or grandchildren, I learn something — and not just about AI and robots. Some of the best communications are lessons that are tough to hear — like mistakes I made as a father 30 years ago. Every day my wife teaches me something — and not just the right length of time to microwave a leftover.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Advice for dads from Larry Little on Father's Day