When is Father's Day this year? Everything to know about the dad-loving holiday

Mother's Day is in the rearview mirror, which means it's almost time to celebrate our favorite grill masters and joke-tellers: dads.

Father's Day – the annual holiday celebrating dads, father figures and other paternal bonds – is in June. The idea for Father's Day emerged decades after Mother's Day, and the observance became a nationally celebrated holiday in 1972.

But when is Father's Day this year? How did the holiday begin?

Here's what to know.

When is Father's Day 2024?

Father's Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday in June. This year, it lands on June 16.

Is Father's Day a federal holiday?

No, Father's Day is not a federal holiday, though it is celebrated across the nation.

There are 11 federal holidays in the United States. Those remaining in 2024 include:

Juneteenth (June 19).

Independence Day (July 4).

Labor Day (Sept. 2).

Columbus Day (Oct. 14).

Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

Thanksgiving (Nov. 28).

Christmas (Dec. 25).

When was the first Father's Day?

According to USA TODAY, the first Father's Day was celebrated in 1910, but it took more than six decades for it to become an official holiday.

Father's Day was first recognized in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson, who made Mother's Day an official holiday in 1914. Then, President Calvin Coolidge urged states to observe the holiday in 1924.

Finally, in 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson made the first presidential proclamation that honored fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father's Day.

Who invented Father's Day? Why do we celebrate it?

Sonora Smart Dodd, a woman in Spokane, Washington, who was raised by her widower father, is recognized as the founder of Father's Day. Dodd petitioned local churches, the YMCA and shopkeepers to observe Father's Day – a Mother's Day counterpart that would celebrate dads.

Thanks to her efforts, Washington became the first state to celebrate Father's Day on June 19, 1910, according to History.com.

Father's Day gift ideas

