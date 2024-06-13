Father's Day dining specials in Cape Coral, Fort Myers, from burgers to steak

Father’s Day will be here on Sunday, June 16, and if you’ve been too busy trying to stay dry to plan anything, we’re here to help.

After catching up on our emails the last few rainy days, we’ve compiled a quick list of 16 special dad’s day dining options on June 16 unless otherwise noted.

Cheers!

Bubba’s Roadhouse & Saloon: Bring dad to this longtime Cape staple on Father’s Day and he’ll receive a coupon for the value of his meal during his next visit, redeemable until July 31. 2121 Pine Island Road, Cape Coral; (239) 282-5520; bubbasroadhouse.net and follow on Facebook

Buon Appetito: This restaurant and bar in Surfside Shops has Father’s Day specials of pork chop marsala, frutti di mare, veal osso bucco and porcini mushroom ravioli in addition to its regular menu. Call (239) 558-5711 for reservations. 2384 Surfside Blvd., Cape Coral; buonappetitocapecoral.com and on Facebook.

Cafe YOU is a neighborhood gem in Cape Coral.

Café You: A steak-out will be held Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m. Five-course menu includes beef tenderloin tartare, cobb salad, braised short ribs, sous vide NY strip and chestnut mascarpone mousse. $95 per person, plus $28 for wine pairings. 1423 SE 10th St.; (239) 600-0966 for reservations; follow on Instagram

Carrabba’s: The Italian grill locations in Cape Coral, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers have a special celebration for dads with a 16-ounce Tuscan grilled ribeye ($34.99), spicy Palermo wings ($13.79) and a chocolate dream fudge brownie with chocolate mousse ($10.29). Go to carrabbas.com for the nearest location.

Eastwood 77's patio overlooks the driving range, 10th tee and 18th green at Eastwood Golf Course.

Eastwood 77: This bar & grill by the folks from Farmers Market Restaurant is offering a brunch buffet with creamy shrimp & grits, scrambled eggs, smothered country fried steak, fried chicken and puller pork sliders, challah French toast, baked mac & cheese, biscuits and gravy and more. $23 per person, $12 for kids under 12, $15 for bottomless mimosa or bloody mary. At Eastwood Golf Course clubhouse, 4600 Bruce Herd Lane, Fort Myers; (239) 321-7474; eastwood77.com and on Facebook

Fish Tale Grill: This impressive brunch buffet has all dad could want — seafood, charcuterie station, salad station & soup, meat entrees, breakfast (10 a.m. and noon), and assorted pastries and muffins. $49.95 adults and $12.95 for 10 and younger. 1229 SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral; (239) 257-3167 for reservations; fishtalegrill.com and on Facebook

Patrons dine at Ford's Garage in downtown Fort Myers.

Ford’s Garage: The neighborhood burger joints in Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Estero celebrate Father’s Day weekend with a pairing of their 12-ounce grilled ribeye steak and bacon old fashioned now through Sunday. Go to fordsgarageusa.com for the nearest location. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

The impressive bar at Hooked Island Grill in Cape Coral has LED lights and the same mesmerizing cool blue epoxy you’ll find at the Fort Myers location.

Hooked Island Grill: The Gulf Coast Town Center and South Cape locations have a special Father’s Day menu with a double burger ($16), whole cold water lobstahhh ($20), all-you-can-eat snow crab ($40) and 16-ounce ribeye ($30). One free Michelob Ultra or Goose Island IPA after any dad joke. 9924 Gulf Coast Main St., Unit A130, Fort Myers, (239) 313-7142; 4721 SE 10th Place, Cape Coral, (239) 471-0014; follow on Facebook (Fort Myers) and (Cape)

La Fontanella Ristorante: A special three-course dinner at the Fort Myers location for $59 includes calamari & shrimp, mussels, soup du jour, Caesar salad, caprese burrata, filet mignon, rigatoni alla bolognaise, pistachio alla grouper, Chilean seabass and more. Make reservations at lafontanellahospitality.com/reservations. 7050 Winkler Road, Suite 112, Fort Myers; (239) 237-2143; follow on Facebook

Metro Diner's Tender Stack is an Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and a crispy chicken tender, topped with a Creole teriyaki sauce.

Metro Diner: Now through July 7, burger-loving dads can enjoy this restaurant’s new lineup with the Wisconsin, Tender Stack and El Chorizo burgers. All are made with 100 percent Angus beef that’s fresh and never frozen. 1625 Cape Coral Parkway, Unit A-101, Cape Coral; (239) 288-0057; metrodiner.com

Nick & Stella’s: The family sports pub has bloody marys and mimosas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $2.50, plus a pizza and pitcher of beers special for $22.99 all day long. 15271-14 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; (239) 466-9493; nickandstellas.com and on Facebook and Instagram

Overtime Pizzeria: Get $4 off a full rack of ribs, plus a free domestic draft, at this sports pub. A Big Daddy Burger with fried egg, maple bourbon bacon jam, onions and pepperjack is also available. 1708 Cape Coral Parkway W, Unit 1, Cape Coral; (239) 541-3367; overtimecapecoral.com or find on Facebook and Instagram

Point 57 Kitchen & Cocktails: A special Father’s Day menu (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) features brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with bottomless mimosas and bubbles for $21) and dinner special all day, including prime rib for $38. Reservations are not required but strongly suggested at (239) 471-7785. 3522 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral; point-57.com and on Facebook

New appetizer at Prime 239 Steakhouse for Father's Day features one pound of snow crab legs with drawn butter for $34.

Prime 239: Three chef-select entrees available 4-10 p.m. June 14 and 15 include braised short rib ($52), 8-ounce wagyu filet mignon ($80) and 10-ounce Miyazaki Prefecture A5 NY strip steak ($120). There’s also one pound of snow crab legs ($34) and a chocolate bourbon cheesesteak ($16). 1715 Cape Coral Parkway West, Cape Coral; (239) 673-8816; prime239.com and on Facebook

Sea-Craft Waterfront Tiki: Prime rib is $34 from noon to 7 p.m. at this Marinatown bar & grill. (239) 257-3111 for reservations. 3440 Marinatown Lane, North Fort Myers; seacraftwaterfronttiki.com and on Facebook

Stones Throw in Cape Coral will have a special Father's Day menu.

Stones Throw: This year-old South Cape restaurant’s Father’s Day menu includes German potato soup ($9), All you can eat hot or cold peel & eat shrimp ($20), swordfish Rockefeller ($36), 12-ounce NY strip ($39), three-layer chocolate cake ($9) and more. 1339 Cape Coral Parkway E, Cape Coral; (239) 291-3900; stonesthrowcc.com and on Facebook and Instagram

Two Meatballs in the Kitchen: The Fort Myers location has special all weekend long — lobster ravioli ($28), pappardelle all pesto ($30), 12-ounce ribeye ($32) and more. 8880 Salrose Lane, Fort Myers; (239) 489-1111; 2meatballs.com and on Facebook

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyers.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Father's Day 2024 dining specials in Cape Coral, Fort Myers