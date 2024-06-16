Father's Day deals: Get food and restaurant discounts from Applebee's, KFC, Arby's, Denny's, more

This Sunday is Father's Day – a day to honor the 72 million fathers across the U.S.

Dads often get short shrift, compared to all the attention given Mother's Day. While President Woodrow Wilson made Mother's Day became a national holiday in 1914, it wasn't until 1972 when President Richard Nixon made Father's Day official on the third Sunday in June, according to History.com.

Nearly two-thirds of consumers (65%) plan to celebrate Father's Day, with giving Dad a gift among the top plans (43%) of the more than 1,000 surveyed by research firm Numerator in April 2024.

Other plans, according to the survey: gathering with family and friends (41%), grilling or barbequing (36%), cooking or baking at home (29%), and going out to eat (28%).

If dining out is in your plans for Father's Day, which is Sunday, June 16, here are some deals and specials. Remember to check local restaurants and businesses' social media accounts for other possible promotions.

Hooters offers Father's Day deal for HootClub Rewards members

All Father's Day weekend, HootClub Rewards members can buy 10 wings any style and get 10 wings for free, the company told USA TODAY.

Additionally, from now through Sunday, June 16, customers who purchase a $25 Hooters gift card will get $5 in Dad's Bonus Bucks, redeemable until July 17.

Krispy Kreme unveils new doughnut collection for Father's Day

Krispy Kreme announced Tuesday an all-new doughnut collection celebrating dads will be available at participating shops throughout the country from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16.

The collection includes two new flavors:

Blue & White Drizzle: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and drizzled with blue and chocolate flavored icings

Chocolate Iced Bowtie: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a blue icing bowtie

Additionally, as part of their Father's Day celebration, Krispy Kreme is offering free delivery with a $5 minimum purchase at participating shops from June 14-16.

Applebee's

When you buy a $50 Applebee's gift card for Dad you get a $10 bonus card for a total of $60 when purchasing through Applebees.com. You can also partake of the restaurant chain's limited-time Late Night Half Price appetizers including boneless wings and Chicken Wonton Tacos. (Good on dine-in orders and online via Applebees.com or the mobile app. Selection, price, and participation may vary by restaurant location.)

Denny's offers free delivery on Father's Day weekend

From June 14-16, Denny's customers can receive free delivery on all orders of $8 or more placed through dennys.com, the company told USA TODAY.

The promotion cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts, the company said, and the discount will automatically apply to all delivery orders over $8 during this time frame.

More Father's Day deals

