Father's Day activities in Canandaigua: Here are some to check out

Looking for something to do in Canandaigua to celebrate Father's Day? Here's a list of events to check out this weekend:

Father's Day Sailing Regatta

Take your dad out to learn how to sail on Canandaigua Lake! On Sunday, June 16, The Lake House on Canandaigua will host their "Father's Day Sailing Regatta" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 770 S Main Street, Canandaigua, NY. Experienced instructors will offer hands-on guidance to teach guests how to rig their own Sunfish class boat, read the winds, launch the boat, steer around a course and sail trim. After sailing the day away, guests can continue their Father's Day celebration with a lakeside meal at the Sand Bar- guest's first entrees are included in the ticket price. Tickets are running for $200 per person and advanced registration is required. For more information and to register, visit Lakehousecanandaigua.com or call (585) 394-7800.

Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures

Treat your dad to a thrilling adventure in the trees at Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures. The park is open this weekend, June 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are attractions for kids and people of all ages, making it the perfect spot for thrill seekers and those looking to enjoy a beautiful view in the heart of the Finger Lakes Region. The attractions include:

Zipline Canopy Tour: This attraction allows you to soar through the trees with seven ziplines measuring over 5,000 feet. You'll also get the chance to cross four bridges and hike two short trails. This three-hour tour is led by two expert guides. Pricing is $109.50 per person with a $2.50 glove fee.

Aerial Adventure Park: Experience over 125 suspended elements secured to trees including ziplines, ropes courses, tightrope walks, rope ladders, bridges, and more. With over seven courses ranging from beginner to challenging, there is something for people of all skill levels. Pricing for ages 7 and up is $58, or $47 after 3:30 p.m.

Kid's Adventure Park: This park offers two courses designed for children ages four to seven. Pricing is $28 for unlimited access to both courses. A rock wall and bungee trampolines are also offered for children to enjoy- $14 for single admission or $9 to add on to another experience.

The Launch: This is the newest attraction at Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures which allows you to soar above the forest canopy. The Launch reaches up to 63 feet in the air and 3.8 Gs. Individual visist pricing is $20 per person, or $16 to add on to another experience.

Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures is located at 5589 South Hill Road Canandaigua, NY. Reservations are encouraged. For more information and to book your experience, visit Bristolmountainadventures.com or call (585)374-1180.

Father's Day Car Show

Treat your dad to a Car Show at Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park on Saturday, June 16. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with awards given out at 3 p.m. There will be food trucks, beer, wine and cider to enjoy. Pre-sale pricing to enter your car of 4 people or less is $10 until 3 p.m. Friday, June 14. Or, you can register your car at the entrance the day of for $15. General admission to view the show is $16, children under three can get in for free. For more information, to buy tickets or to register your car, visit Sonnenberg.org or call (585) 394-4922.

Father's Day at the Farm

Take your dad out for a day at the farm at the Lincoln Hill Farm on Sunday, June 16, from 12 to 7 p.m. This is a family event with activities for people of all ages, including pony rides, live music, local vendors, hourly prizes, craft brews, food and a "Dress like your Dad" contest. Admission and parking is free, leashed dogs are also welcome. You can bring in folding chairs, but outside food and beverages are not allowed. For more information on this event, visit Lincolnhillfarms.com/fathersday or call (585) 430-4661. The farm is located at 3792 NY 247, Canandaigua, NY.

Goose to take CMAC stage

The Connecticut-based jam band Goose will perform at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center on June 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.cmacevents.com/event/goose/.

Railroad history for all to see in Shortsville

The Lehigh Valley Railroad Historical Society Station Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the museum, 8 E. High St., Shortsville. A large collection of historical artifacts from the Lehigh Valley Railroad will be on display for the public to view. The gift shop will be open. Admission is free; donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.lvrrhs.org or call 585-289-9149.

-Includes reporting by Mike Murphy.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Father's Day activities in Canandaigua: Here are some to check out