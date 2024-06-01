When is Father's Day 2024? What to know about dad's special day

The day to celebrate dads, grandfathers and anyone who serves in a fatherly role is fast approaching. No matter how you choose to celebrate the day, here is what you need to know about Father's Day.

When is Father's Day 2024?

It is always the third Sunday of June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 16.

When was the first Father's Day?

The first Father's Day was celebrated in 1910, but it took more than six decades for the day to become official.

The holiday piggybacked off Mother's Day, which became a commercial holiday in 1908. By 1914, Mother's Day was made official by President Woodrow Wilson, who said the second Sunday of May would be dedicated to honoring “that tender, gentle army, the mothers of America.

The country was slower to honor fathers on a particular day.

However in 1916, Wilson recognized Father's Day, and in 1924, President Calvin Coolidge urged states to observe the holiday.

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson made the first presidential proclamation that honored fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father's Day.

What's the background of Father's Day?

Several events inspired Father's Day in the early 1900s - among them the creation of Mother's Day around the same time. According to the Farmers Almanac, some cite the first Father’s Day observance to the 1907 Monongah, West Virginia mining disaster that killed 361 men — 250 of them who were fathers — which left more than a thousand children without a dad. A church service honored the men.

Sonora Smart Dodd, who was born in 1882, is recognized as the founder of Father's Day. Dodd, who died in 1978, was raised by a twice married, twice widowed Civil War veteran with 14 children. As a result, she wanted to honor "loving service" of fathers and advocated that fathers should also be honored for their dedication to their families.

What can you do on Father's Day?

Host a barbeque, play a game of ball (or watch some professional players at the ball park,) go fishing, spend the day golfing.

People celebrate the holiday by showing dads they appreciate them through gifts, taking them out to eat or just simply spending time with them.

Is Father's Day a federal holiday?

No, though Father's Day is celebrated across the nation.

There are 11 federal holidays in the United States. Those remaining in 2024 include:

Juneteenth (June 19)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (Sept. 2)

Columbus Day (Oct. 14)

Veterans Day (Nov. 11)

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28)

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

What is the weather in Rochester on Father's Day?

In Rochester, the mean normal high for the month of June is 77.9 degrees and the mean average temperature is roughly 10 degrees cooler, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. In 2023, the high on June 16 was 65 degrees, according to Weather Service records.

Rain is also a possibility as Rochester averages 3.87 inches of rain in June, making it among the soggier months in the Flower City. July tallies the most precipitation with an average of 3.56 inches of rain in Rochester, as measured at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, according to Weather Service data.

In 2023, just over a third of an inch of rain fell on June 16, but the days around it were all dry.

For an accurate forecast, check with the Weather Service or local meteorologists several days before June 16.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: When is Father's Day 2024? What to know about dad's special day