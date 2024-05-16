Father's Day 2023 Gift Guide for Car-Loving Dads



This article was updated in May 2024 with new products and fresh gift ideas.

We love our dads, and our dads sure love their cars. In fact, our dads' love for cars is probably why we love cars. Fathers' Day this year is Sunday, June 16, and if you're unsure of what to get your car-loving dad, we've curated a fantastic selection of must-have car- and driver-oriented Father's Day gifts to choose from.

From experiences like NASCAR ride-alongs and exotic-car rentals to tech, swag, apparel, tools and shop gear, this awesome gift guide just for Dad. There are even some sweet Road & Track exclusives. So let's celebrate Dad with the official Road & Track Father's Day Gift Guide 2024.

The Best Father's Day Gifts for Him

Road & Track Premium Access Membership

This Father's Day, give Dad a behind-the-scenes look at Road & Track magazine with a Road & Track Premium All Access membership. He’ll receive unlimited digital access to RoadandTrack.com including exclusive content, Road & Track and Car and Driver magazines delivered to his doorstep, invitations to virtual editor roundtables hosted by R&T editors, inclusion on Road & Track’s member-only R&T Insider newsletter, discounts and free shipping on the Road & Track online shop, priority registration to Road & Track Experiences, and discounts on select events. It’s the perfect Father’s Day gift for the ultimate enthusiast.

Shop Now Road & Track Premium Access Membership roadandtrack.com $50.00 Road & Track

Speedmaster '57 Watch

The legend. Inspired by the 1957 original, this 40.50mm model features a stainless-steel case and a black dial with recessed hour markers. Along with rhodium-plated “broad arrow” hands, the brushed bezel includes a blackened tachymeter scale, while on the caseback there is a “Speedmaster '57” engraving as well as a flat sapphire crystal. Omega #O33210415101001.

Shop Now Speedmaster '57 Watch reeds.com Reeds

World's Best Driving Experiences

With dozens of driving experiences to choose from, this is one of the best automotive gifts a dad could ever hope for on Father's Day. Some are pricey and luxurious, others are more affordable but shorter. All are life-changing driving experiences: Once-in-a-lifetime drives in the world's most exotic cars on the most iconic roads on earth. A sports car on a track in the Las Vegas desert. A classic car on a legendary European road course. Three laps in a NASCAR around Daytona International Speedway. Extreme 4X4s in Moab. And so many more. There's something for every dad who loves cars, trucks, racing, and off-roading.

Tinggly, Virgin Experiences, and Adrenaline all offer similar experiences; which one you choose is up to you but regardless, you can't go wrong.

Shop Now World's Best Driving Experiences tinggly.com $109.00 Tinggly

Tool Box Refrigerator

The Whynter TBR-185SR is a portable 1.8 cu. ft. toolbox refrigerator is designed to subtly blend into your garage or workshop. It has a red, powder coated stainless steel housing, two heavy-duty drawers on top, a locking door, durable rolling casters, interior lighting, and an auto-defrost feature. A perfect addition to any work area setting and great frontage to keep your refrigerator and favorite beverages safely unnoticed.

Shop Now Tool Box Refrigerator amazon.com $416.99 Amazon

Hitch Hammock Stand and 2 Hammaka Chairs

The Hammaka Trailer Hitch Stand takes leisure to a whole new level. Perfect for tailgating, outdoors enthusiasts, and car camping, it easily attaches to any 2-inch standard hitch receiver. The stand is capable of holding 500 pounds when 250 pounds are distributed to each arm. Note: That 250-pound weight limit is not to be pushed to the extreme.

Shop Now Hitch Hammock Stand and 2 Hammaka Chairs amazon.com $344.86 Amazon

5-Speed Stick Shift Cufflinks

Let's be clear: Amazon has dozens of styles of car-related cufflinks in all finishes, sizes, and price points. There's a HUGE selection of automotive brands, too. We chose these silver 5-speed versions only because we like them very much; as we like to say around here, "save the manuals!" Your dad may differ.

Shop Now 5-Speed Stick Shift Cufflinks amazon.com $16.78

Garmin Catalyst Driving Performance Optimizer

For drivers of all levels, this industry-first “driving coach” mounts in the cockpit of any car, gathering performance data, giving real-time audible cues, and offering immediate session analysis to show key areas for improving track performance. True Optimal Lap technology factors performance data to calculate your best drivable time, and adaptive suggestions show key areas for improvement such as True Track Positioning to show Dad's line on the track, comparing his lap times to show if he's ahead or behind his previous run, and Dad can instantly review his session stats on the 7-inch touchscreen.

Shop Now Garmin Catalyst Driving Performance Optimizer garmin.com $999.99 Garmin

Premier Father's Day Gift with FREE Burgers

"DADS WANT STEAK!" That's the Father's Day motto of Omaha Steaks anyway, and we'd be hard-pressed to argue—especially when free burgers are involved. Omaha offers several Father's Day gift packages at various price points, but we like this Premier package. It includes:

2 (5 oz.) Butcher's Cut Filet Mignons

2 (5 oz.) Butcher's Cut Top Sirloins

4 (4 oz.) Air-Chilled Boneless Chicken Breasts

4 (6 oz.) Pure Ground Filet Mignon Burgers

4 (3 oz.) Gourmet Jumbo Franks

1 (1.5 lbs. pkg.) Gourmet Steakhouse Fries

4 (4 oz.) Caramel Apple Tartlets

1 (3 oz.) Omaha Steaks Seasoning

FREE 4 (4 oz.) Omaha Steaks Burgers

FREE Shipping

If you're undecided about what to get your dad this Father's Day, just remember: "Dads want steak."

Shop Now Premier Father's Day Gift with FREE Burgers omahasteaks.com $129.99 Omaha Steaks

Doin' Donuts T-Shirt

Available in multiple colors and many sizes, this might end up being Dad's favorite t-shirt this year.

Shop Now Doin' Donuts T-Shirt amazon.com $20.99 Amazon

NASCAR Ultimate Gameroom Combo

Add a new dimension of style to Dad's game room, man cave, or garage with the NASCAR Ultimate Gameroom Combo. This officially licensed set will bring usability and flair to any setting. Two padded 30-inch bar stools and a chrome accented pub table will transform any room to create the perfect environment for relaxing, race-watching, recreation, and gaming.

Shop Now NASCAR Ultimate Gameroom Combo amazon.com $362.94 Amazon

Red Bull Racing 2024 Max Verstappen 9FORTY Cap

A great gift for any F1 fan, this Max Verstappen cap features his car number 1 on the brim and a high structured crown, with an adjustable snapback closure for a perfect fit and an Oracle Red Bull Racing patch sewn to the front crown.

Shop Now Red Bull Racing 2024 Max Verstappen 9FORTY Cap formula1.com $55.00 F1 Store

YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler

Most dads likely have a YETI cooler or tumbler by now. But the Hopper is another animal altogether. A soft-sided airtight cooler that carries 30 12-ounce cans like a backpack, it's eminently portable and the top quality is what Dad expects from YETI. It's ideal for road trips, golf outings, hikes, and more. Eight colors are available.

Shop Now YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler yeti.com $325.00 YETI

Lego Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance Race Car Set

This 1:8 scale model with authentic livery details, a V-6 engine with moving pistons, an opening wing, individual suspension, functioning steering, and slick tires makes a fantastic gift. This is the most intricate model of the new Lego/Mercedes collection with 1,642 total pieces.

Shop Now Lego Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance Race Car Set amazon.com $219.99 Amazon

GTElite Sim Racing Cockpit

There are plenty of dads out there who like to go fast, but the ride in their garage isn't fast enough. Enter the world of virtual racing—where Dad can drive just about any car he wants. We've tried out the GTElite Cockpit from Next Level Racing and paired it with the ERS1 Elite Seat. It's incredibly adjustable, and a perfect platform to add whatever wheel, pedals, shifter, and other accessories he chooses.

Shop Now GTElite Sim Racing Cockpit amazon.com $657.16 Next Level Racing

Cool Box VW Bus Ice Chest Wagon

With a telescopic handle, front-end steering, and rubber tires, this ice chest wagon is detailed just like an iconic T1 VW Bus. Secured with a heavy-duty lid-lock, the hinged roof opens to reveal a large, 27-quart insulated compartment for plenty of picnic essentials. Send Dad back to the Sixties with this incredible Father's Day gift. It's officially licensed by Volkswagen, too.

Shop Now Cool Box VW Bus Ice Chest Wagon amazon.com $361.02 Amazon

Ray-Ban | Meta Wayfarer Smart Sunglasses

Make phone calls. Capture pictures and video. Toggle between phone and camera to share what you're seeing. Listen to music via open-air speakers. While Meta's Smart sunglasses aren't revolutionary, these Ray-Ban Wayfarers finally nail the style. And by all accounts, the tech and execution are top-notch. If Dad loves his gadgets, this is the ideal Father's Day gift.

Shop Now Ray-Ban | Meta Wayfarer Smart Sunglasses ray-ban.com $299.00 Ray-Ban

Magnetic Car Phone Mount

This is one of the finest magnetic phone mounts we've ever used. Dad can just toss his device up onto the Velox and it snaps into place in perfect alignment for up to 7.5 watts of wireless power. Note that the Velox is only compatible with MagSafe-capable phones; Dad's older phone may stick, but it won't charge.

Shop Now Magnetic Car Phone Mount iottie.com $54.95 iOttie

Eco-Drive Classic Chronograph with Perpetual Calendar BL5566-50E

Here's an elegant yet affordable driving watch any dad would love—and we often see it on sale at, yes, Amazon. Eco-Drive technology means it never needs a battery; it's powered by light, any light. Water-resistant to 100 meters, it includes a 5-year warranty. Also available in a silver face.

Shop Now Eco-Drive Classic Chronograph with Perpetual Calendar BL5566-50E amazon.com $301.73 Amazon

Portable Electric Car Cooler/Warmer

Now this is a handy gift idea—and it's far more affordable than you might think. It's perfect for road trips, car camping, or even just daily commuting. The Wagan plugs right into the car's 12v outlet. It warms up to 140 degrees and cools to 36 degrees Fahrenheit.

Shop Now Portable Electric Car Cooler/Warmer amazon.com $76.82 Amazon

Bosch Automotive Tools 1150 Info Scan OBD-II Scanner

You could spend WAY more on an OBD-II scanner, but unless Dad is a professional mechanic, he won't use but a small percentage of its functionality. Instead, opt for the 1150 scan tool. It's super-affordable, comes from a reliable brand, and performs every diagnostic check Dad could ever need including generic and manufacturer-specific DTCs and definitions, ABS codes and definitions, all modes of OBD II data, permanent DTCs, freeze frame, state OBD II check (emissions) drive cycle mode, trilingual menus and much more.

Shop Now Bosch Automotive Tools 1150 Info Scan OBD-II Scanner amazon.com $55.99 Amazon

GoPro HERO10 Black

Tech and gadgets keep updating—there's a Hero12 Black out now—but the Hero 10 Black is still the best affordable choice for an action camera. It's waterproof, easy to use, boasts fantastic image quality, and GoPro offers a plethora of mounts and accessories to make it versatile for almost any activity Dad can imagine. Best of all, the price keeps dropping.

Shop Now GoPro HERO10 Black amazon.com $229.00 Amazon

Arizona Desert Run

Treat Dad to the ultimate automotive experience! The Arizona Desert Run is a four-day adventure through Arizona led and curated by the editors of Road & Track, taking place November 12-15. Guests can expect scenic group drives through Arizona’s red rocks, a thrilling track day at Radford Racing School, a pit stop at the Grand Canyon, delicious culinary experiences, and restful stays at luxury hotels.

Shop Now Arizona Desert Run Road & Track

Leatherman Wave+ Multi-Tool

Is a Leatherman multi-tool the most popular Father's Day gift of all time? It's right up there. The reason is simple: This thing does everything, and has a 25-year warranty. From household fixes and DIY pursuits to gardening and exploring the outdoors, the Wave+ helps Dad do it all. It weighs just 8.5 ounces, so this pocket-sized tool is perfect for Dad's everyday carry. If your favorite dad doesn't have a Leatherman yet, or is struggling with a cheap knock-off, now's the time to fix that.

Shop Now Leatherman Wave+ Multi-Tool amazon.com $119.95 Amazon

Bang & Olufsen x Ferrari Beoplay EX Wireless Earbuds

As versatile as they are beautiful, these Bang & Olufsen x Ferrari earbuds with wireless charging case and active noise cancellation bring deep sound and snug comfort in a Ferrari red package.

Shop Now Bang & Olufsen x Ferrari Beoplay EX Wireless Earbuds farfetch.com $396.00 FarFetch

Vintage Retro Tin Garage Signs

We can't imagine a dad who wouldn't get a kick out of hanging these tin retro automotive signs in his garage or shop. Sure, they're kitschy. But they're also semi-realistic and undeniably cool. If you're looking for an inexpensive Father's Day gift for a car-loving dad, you can't go wrong here.

Shop Now Vintage Retro Tin Garage Signs amazon.com $26.97 Amazon

Silverstone Touchscreen Leather Driving Gloves

Since 1777, Dents has been making classy leather gloves with purpose. Although it champions traditional glove-making, this pair is made from butter-soft black leather and has touchscreen-friendly fingertips. They even have those iconic perforations, plus elasticated trims for comfort. Talk about the perfect driving accessory gift.

Shop Now Silverstone Touchscreen Leather Driving Gloves mrporter.com $85.00 Mr Porter

American Mountains Whiskey Glasses

This set consists of four handblown, lead-free whiskey glasses, each featuring a raised topographic impression of some of the greatest, most majestic peaks in the U.S.: Denali, Mount Whitney, Mount Rainier, and Half Dome. Whiskey Peaks will keep any car-loving dad "on the rocks" whenever 5 o'clock calls.

Shop Now American Mountains Whiskey Glasses huckberry.com $30.00 Huckberry

XTREAM Electric Pressure Washer for Cars

Combining gas-like power with the quiet and convenience of an electric, the XTREAM won't be strong enough for stripping your deck—but it's ideal for washing cars, trucks, boats, bikes, and more. The 13A motor packs up to 2200 psi to break down and strip away dirt, grease, and grime at up to 1.65 gallons per minute. The auto attachments and onboard foam cannon make car washing a breeze.

Shop Now XTREAM Electric Pressure Washer for Cars amazon.com $229.99 Amazon

PumaMen's Speedcat LS Driving Shoes

Puma's Speedcat is a classic driving shoe, one we called our Best Overall. Racing equipment manufacturer Sparco partnered with Puma to make the original Speedcat. While these have been updated from the originals, they still feature an athletic look, a stout rounded heel, and narrow sides, making them perfect for tighter pedal boxes.

Shop Now PumaMen's Speedcat LS Driving Shoes amazon.com $119.94 Amazon

Craft Beer Club Membership

When the drive is done, Dad can crack open an ice-cold craft beer from any number of independent craft breweries from all 50 states. Each monthly Craft Beer Club box showcases two different breweries from two different regions in the U.S., with four different beer styles (two from each brewery) that change each month. He'll also get plenty of craft-y swag.

Shop Now Craft Beer Club Membership craftbeerclub.com $108.00 Craft Beer Club

'Shop Class as Soulcraft: An Inquiry into the Value of Work'

I've personally gifted this book to like-minded gearheads and enthusiasts no fewer than 10 times. Using his own experience as an electrician and mechanic, Crawford presents a wonderfully articulated call for the value of trades. Shop Class As Soulcraft was a national bestseller when it was first published in 2009, and its lessons and insights into the value of working with one's hands are just as resonant today. If your dad is one of those dads who laments the loss of shop classes in schools, Soulcraft is a true gem of a book—and the perfect Father's Day gift for car dads. (Also check out Crawford's latest book, Why We Drive: Toward a Philosophy of the Open Road.)



Shop Now 'Shop Class as Soulcraft: An Inquiry into the Value of Work' amazon.com $10.66 Amazon

Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon

This premium starter kit has all the tools and chemicals Dad needs to keep his vehicles looking great. The included products are substantial, the spray nozzles are sturdy, and the entire kit fits inside the provided five-gallon bucket. In addition to six soaps and sprays, Chemical Guys also includes a foam cannon for sudsing up with minimal effort. There's also a collection of microfiber towels and brushes, rounding out one of the more comprehensive sets we tested.

Shop Now Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon amazon.com $159.99 Amazon

Back to the Future Time Machine

Lego's latest edition of the iconic DeLorean time machine is a challenge that'll easily take up a weekend of unwavering focus. Featuring mini-figures of Doc and Marty, along with a light-up flux capacitor, the vehicle can be assembled in any of the three variations from the trilogy. The Lego Back to the Future Time Machine is perfect for any fanboy-ing dad who enjoys a bit of nostalgia. We put this together ourselves; check out the build here.

Shop Now Back to the Future Time Machine lego.com $199.99

Padded Rolling Shop Stool

Now this is a thoughtful Father's Day gift. The rip-resistant vinyl and foam-padded seat of this DeWalt shop stool provides a comfortable perch while Dad works. He'll be able to rotate 360 degrees, customize the seat height from 24 to 28 inches, and stash his tools below on the wire-grid shelf. With a sturdy steel-frame construction, this shop stool can easily support up to 300 pounds, and the industrial powder-coated steel will not chip or fade.

Shop Now Padded Rolling Shop Stool amazon.com $144.98 Amazon

Speak Plus GPS with Alexa

A great Father's Day gift for old-school dads who tend to avoid tech and gadgets, this discreet device combines Alexa voice command with Garmin GPS plus a dash cam, all in a package smaller than a deck of cards. It provides infotainment and directions right through the vehicle's audio system. And the 82-degree, 1080p dash cam has all the features of larger units, like incident recording and lane-deviation warnings. Playing cards not included.

Shop Now Speak Plus GPS with Alexa garmin.com $179.99 Garmin

BioLite FirePit+

Now Dad can enjoy the warmth, smell, crackle, and feel of a wood campfire, without the smoke. Create mesmerizing flames with BioLite’s patented combustion and get a full unobscured view thanks to X-Ray Mesh body. Folding legs and packable footprint make FirePit+ highly portable while still fitting standard size firewood.

Shop Now BioLite FirePit+ $249.95 BioLite

RX680 Walkie-Talkies

A good pair of walkie-talkies can be a lifesaver, especially if Dad plans on doing some off-grid adventuring. Cobra sent us a pair of these RX680 walkies to try, and we were impressed by the distance rating of up to 38 miles, waterproof construction, and built-in NOAA weather alerts. Whether he's out hunting or hiking, he'll appreciate these walkies to keep him in communication range.

Shop Now RX680 Walkie-Talkies cobra.com $99.95

Freek 560-1 EDC Folding Knife

A quality knife will last a lifetime, and there's no more quality a knife brand than Benchmade. The gray-and-black layered G10 is milled to provide excellent grip and style, while anodized aluminum barrel spacers bring an additional pop of color. The high-strength CPM-M4 blade is designed for hard use. Watch Dad's eyes light up when he flicks this baby open.

Shop Now Freek 560-1 EDC Folding Knife amazon.com $252.00 Amazon

Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam Quadcopter

If Dad has always been fascinated by, but also perhaps intimidated by, drones, then this easy-to-use, lightweight quadcopter from industry leader DJI is the ideal gift. The Mavic Mini has 30 minutes of flying time, works with both iOS and Android, and weighs just half a pound. It still manages to capture aerial photos and smooth 2.7K HD video, thanks to a three-axis motorized gimbal. The app is a breeze to use, too.

Shop Now Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam Quadcopter amazon.com $449.00 Amazon

Solary Magnetic Induction Heater Kit

Have you ever watched your wrench-turning father bust out the flame thrower to get that one annoying bolt off once and for all? This Father's Day, gifts him a Solary Magnetic Induction Heater- a tool that can remove rusted and seized bolts with precision and speed. Press the coils to the bolt and hold till the bolt is cherry red, then release. This tool can save literal hours and tear from any typical job and quickly becomes a tool one cannot work without!

Shop Now Solary Magnetic Induction Heater Kit amazon.com $179.99

Gillette Heated Razor Bugatti Limited Edition

Now Dad can experience the soothing warmth of an exceptional shave, every day. Gillette's heated razors are fantastic, heating up in less than a second to provide the feeling of a hot towel shave with every stroke. Magnetic docking and wireless charging provides up to six shaves from a single charge. This limited Bugatti edition includes a GilletteLabs Heated Razor handle in exclusive Bugatti Agile Blue, two five-bladed refills, the magnetic charging dock, a cleaning cloth, and a smart plug.

Shop Now Gillette Heated Razor Bugatti Limited Edition amazon.com $149.99 Amazon

'Eat. Sleep. Drive. Repeat.' T-Shirt

What dad wouldn't appreciate a super-soft T-shirt with his favorite automotive magazine's name on it? This 100 percent cotton tee comes with an "Eat. Sleep. Drive. Repeat." graphic on the front and a subtle Road & Track logo on the sleeve. Great for sleeping, wrenching, and driving in, it comes in dark blue.

Shop Now 'Eat. Sleep. Drive. Repeat.' T-Shirt roadandtrack.com $24.00 Road & Track

drift Car Air Freshener

Drift car air fresheners combine sophisticated, functional design with real, designer and luxury grade scents. Made right here in the USA from sustainably sourced wood and magnetized to perfectly fit on your car visor with a metal clip, they use natural essential and fragrance oil blends to deliver a great scent free of harmful chemicals all day. Numerous scents are available.

Shop Now drift Car Air Freshener amazon.com $12.95 Amazon

R&T 'Live the Drive' Camp Mug

This rustic 16-ounce enameled camp mug is perfect for sipping coffee on chilly mornings at the campsite or drinking a rye on the rocks during cozy evenings by the fire. Made of heavy-gauge steel with a rolled lip for comfort. Pro Tip: Track Club members receive up to 25% off all R&T swag.

Shop Now R&T 'Live the Drive' Camp Mug roadandtrack.com $18.00 Road & Track

ADVPRO Personalized Garage Neon Sign

If your dad's garage could use a bit of sprucing up, or heck even a bit of light, why not make him a customized neon sign? Kill two birds with one stone: make him feel special and nostalgic as he gazes at his customized sign. All text-based parts of the sign are customizable- so have fun with it and let Dad glow a neon aura while he hangs out in the garage.

Shop Now ADVPRO Personalized Garage Neon Sign amazon.com $69.99

Original Pilot

These aviators were one of our Best Overall picks in a test of Best Driving Sunglasses. Our reviewer said "They might not be the best in any one category, but combined they become the perfect companion for your eyes on the road." They come in gold, silver, and black frames in various widths for comfort, and with multiple lens colors. Dad could spend far more on an excellent pair of driving shades.

Shop Now Original Pilot amazon.com $295.00 Amazon

Battery-Powered Heated Coffee Mug

With a 10-hour battery life, the SmrtMugg keeps that Drive Coffee at Dad's desired temperature all day long. It even has a USB port to charge his smartphone. The double-walled, vacuum-insulated mug heats cold water in just 10 minutes, so it's great for tea, too. With no cords or bases required, this is a fantastic Father's Day gift for those dads who are always behind the wheel.

Shop Now Battery-Powered Heated Coffee Mug amazon.com $129.99 Amazon

Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band for Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is amazing, but have you ever tried to dress one up? Kinda hard with a silicon watchband. With a brushed finish and a folding clasp, this stainless steel metal bracelet from Bullstrap brings elegance and class to Dad's smartwatch. It's available in widths from 38 to 44mm, and also comes in black.

Shop Now Stainless Steel Metal Watch Band for Apple Watch amazon.com $119.00 Amazon

MasterClass Gift Membership

With an immersive learning experience from experts, Dad can learn filmmaking from Martin Scorcese, how to cook from Gordon Ramsay, chess from Garry Kasparov—even how to develop a winning mindset as taught by Lewis Hamilton. A membership entitles Dad to as many classes as he'd like, and various plans include family streaming and more.

Shop Now MasterClass Gift Membership masterclass.com $15.00 Masterclass

Land Rover Classic Defender 90

If your dad is a fan of old-school off-roading, this Lego set is the one to buy. The Land Rover Classic Defender 90 comes equipped with everything needed to explore the bush—or, you know, the bushes in your yard—including traction mats, extra gas canisters, and a jack. This will keep Pops busy for hours.

Shop Now Land Rover Classic Defender 90 lego.com $239.99

Thermal Camera for Smartphones

A cellphone-powered thermal camera is an excellent tool that provides hours of valuable information around the house. Available in Apple or Android versions, simply plug the camera into the phone's charging point and get to work. This will allow Dad to inspect the house or garage for hot spots, cold spots, and everything in between.

Shop Now Thermal Camera for Smartphones amazon.com $399.99 Amazon

Range Golf Bag

Perfect for when he only needs a few clubs, stash this stealthy range golf bag in Dad's trunk and he'll be ready anytime the fairway or driving range calls. The Loma weighs less than two pounds and holds up to seven clubs. With a built-in stand and an insulated pouch for drinks, it's bound to be Dad's new go-to golf bag.

Shop Now Range Golf Bag sundaygolf.com $129.99 Sunday Golf

Stinger Easy Roller Dolly

If Dad's always struggling to move stuff around the garage to get to that one thing he needs (it's always way in the back), the Stinger from OTC Tools is the ideal garage accessory. It's a handy way to roll vehicles to and fro without all the backing out, pulling in, and jockeying for position. And of course, the jump-starting. It's particularly great for moving disabled or project cars. Remember, he'll need at least two of these—probably four.

Shop Now Stinger Easy Roller Dolly amazon.com $232.27 Amazon

Car Enthusiast Poker Cards

Can't decide on a Father's Day gift? Don't want to spend a lot of money? Need something simple, quick, and easy? Here's the perfect solution for any car-loving dad. A standard set of 52 Car Enthusiast playing cards with two jokers, emblazoned with the front end of a Seventies muscle car. (It appears to be a Chevy Malibu. Kind of.)

Shop Now Car Enthusiast Poker Cards etsy.com $17.57 Etsy

Pure Eau de Toilette

Dad's gotta smell nice, too, and this fragrance from Porsche Design is a great choice, whether he's a car fan or not. Described as "radiating definitive exclusivity and masculine purism," the Porsche Design Pure Eau de Toilette features notes of grapefruit, sage, and ozone chord. Our sample bottle looks sharp and dignified, and the scent gives an overall warm and slightly peppery fragrance.

Shop Now Pure Eau de Toilette porsche-design.com $95.00

