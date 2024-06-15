Fatherly Love: Tim Bolding shares love and care at home and in the community

Jun. 15—Tim Bolding likes to tell stories. Sit down with him, and you'll hear about his paternal grandfather, who graduated from Howard College with a degree in education, about his father, who taught him the importance of love, about his wife Pamela and about his four children and 11 grandchildren.

"Numbers 12 and 13 are due this summer," the 70-year-old Decatur man said with a smile.

One topic Bolding avoids, unless prodded, is his own influence as a father, grandfather and male mentor in the community.

Over the past two decades, Bolding has touched thousands upon thousands of lives, first as a dorm parent at a Christian school for troubled youths in Mississippi, then as the co-director of Decatur's Neighborhood Christian Center and as a volunteer with Kairos Prison Ministry.

"Tim Bolding is one of the best men I know," said Tommy Turner, who met Bolding while serving time at the Morgan County Jail. "People tell you about Jesus all the time, but Tim demonstrates Jesus. It's not just talk for Tim. He is the hands and feet of Jesus. He gives food to the hungry and clothes to those in need. He is the type of man I want to be."

Father's Day, celebrated on Sunday, exists to honor men, like Bolding, who embrace the role of a father figure inside the homes and out in the community.

Bolding credits his father, Aubrey Bolding, for instilling in him the values governing his life.

"Dad was always and still is my hero. Daddy was very affectionate. He loved you and you knew he loved you. He had joy in the Lord and shared the gospel to men he worked with. And he never left anything unsaid," Bolding said. "When I got the call that my dad had a heart attack and was at Helen Keller Hospital, I didn't speed because we always parted on good terms and told each other what we needed to say."

Bolding grew up in Allsboro tucked between Bear Creek and the Alabama-Mississippi state line, 7 miles west of where the backwaters come into the Tennessee River. There he learned about unconditional love, acceptance and support.

"My daddy was very rare when it came to men of that time. He was not afraid to be affectionate and he was straightforward," Bolding said. "I never heard my daddy raise his voice. When he disciplined you, he told you he loved you, he told you what you did, he wanted to know he would wear you out if you did it again, then he would tell you what you had done again and told you he loved you again."

That love was also demonstrated by Bolding's mother. Joy Hosket, Bolding's daughter, has heard countless stories from her father of how her grandparents served others.

"His parents modeled what it looked like to love your neighbor tangibly," said Hosket, who described her father as loyal, relational, discerning, genuine, generous and selfless. "I think my dad has a tender and kind heart that wants others to experience the same richness he had in being part of such an amazing Earthly family who loved the Lord and others."

Early on in his life, Bolding knew how rare growing up with a loving and involved father was. That became even clearer when Tim and Pamela worked as house parents at French Camp in 2000, where 180 troubled children and teens attended school.

"Seventy percent of the kids there did not have a father in their lives. A lot of the kids there were angry at their father. I'd tell them, 'It's not your fault your dad isn't in your life. It's nothing you did.' Then I would challenge them. I'd say, 'You have a choice of whether you are going to be in your child's life. That's something you can do something about,'" Bolding said.

In 2006, the Boldings returned to Decatur as directors of the Neighborhood Christian Center. To the existing clothes closet and food pantry, the Boldings expanded the faith-based organization's reach to the jails and prisons. — Jail ministry

During a typical week, Bolding, who currently oversees the NCC's jail ministry, spends most of his time inside the walls of the North Alabama Community Based Facility, the Morgan County Jail and the Hamilton Aged & Infirmed Prison ministering to people often forgotten about by society.

"Pamela and I are not visionaries. What we are good at is if the Lord opens the door, we are faithful to walk through it and the Lord opened the door to go into correctional facilities," Bolding said.

To get individuals to attend classes, Bolding offered what he called incentives.

"Some might call them bribes," Bolding said with a laugh. "I had a sign-in sheet. The men would sign in each time they attended and every fifth time they signed in, I presented them with a certificate and pizza. My goal was to get people in the door."

Currently, the jail ministry holds 24 classes and reaches 130 to 140 men and women each week. One of the people Bolding has reached through the jail ministry is Turner.

Turner started taking courses offered by the NCC after Bolding agreed to pay for his GED test.

"Nobody had done anything like that for me before, definitely not when I was behind bars. The GED hasn't really affected me, but I ended up taking 70 Christ-centered classes and those have changed my life," Turner said.

When Turner got out of jail, Bolding gave him a car. When Turner "messed up" and returned to prison, Bolding was waiting with a Bible and an invitation to return to class.

"He didn't look down on me. He just showed me love," Turner said.

Through his work at the school and in the prisons and jails, Bolding has seen how a lack of a loving father figure can impact a person's faith.

"I've heard a lot of people share their testimony. One reason they have a hard time accepting Christ is because of their father images. We tell them to think of God as being their father. But they think about their own fathers and that is hard, especially when the only father figure they knew beat or sexually molested them. To them, the idea of a father is scary, not comforting," Bolding said.

For his children and the men incarcerated, Bolding serves as an example of a caring, loving father figure.

"Tim loves big. He has a tender and servant's heart that lets people know they are loved and cared for," Pamela Bolding said. "Our children have learned from him about selfless love for others and being present in people's lives. They have not only seen that in their lives, but in the lives of those in our community."

Bolding talks proudly about his children — about his oldest son, a colonel in the U.S. Army, about his daughter, a nurse by training and, for the past four years, a full-time mom, and his youngest son, who served four years in the Army before pursuing his calling as a teacher in low-income schools.

Underlying that pride exists a sadness for his second oldest son — a hard worker who has struggled with addiction. Tim and Pamela Bolding last heard from him when he was arrested in August.

"When Pamela and I got married, each of us had a child from our first marriage. I always prayed my ex-wife would marry a good man. That prayer was answered. He is such a good dad to my son," Bolding said. "When I look at our second son, I wonder if I could have been a better stepfather to him."

When that son's wife underwent treatment for addiction in 2021, Tim and Pamela Bolding stepped in to care for their 6-year-old grandson and 3-year-old granddaughter.

"Our grandson was in school, so from February to May of that year, we made two round trips to Sheffield every day for him to go to kindergarten. I made seven of the trips and Pamela made three of them," Tim Bolding said. "Our daughter-in-law has amazed me in how well she is doing. I am so proud of her. What breaks my heart is seeing how much the kids miss their father."

Bolding prays for his children and the men and women in prison daily.

"For my children, I pray that they find joy in the Lord and that they serve and make a difference with their lives. The number one place to serve is in the home as a parent," Bolding said. "I also pray, like my father, that they show their children love. It was a blessing for me to know that my father loved me and my siblings. He showed us that every day."

