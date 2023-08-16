Father Ted writer Graham Linehan considers legal action over cancelled gig

Father Ted writer Graham Linehan is considering legal action after a stand-up show he was scheduled to appear in was cancelled.

Leith Arches in Edinburgh said it pulled the gig because his views on transgender issues did not "align with our overall values".

The comedian told TalkTV he would take legal action if the venue refused to apologise and reverse its decision.

Gig organisers Comedy Unleashed are looking for an alternative venue.

Mr Linehan said: "I actually suggest that the Leitch Arches reverse its course because they have said enough online for an easy win in the courts.

"So if they apologise and put the gig on, I'll say no more about it but otherwise I'm going to be looking at legal action."

The comic writer was one of five stand-ups due to appear at Leith Arches on Thursday night under the banner "edgy comedy is back".

His appearance was initially kept under wraps with organisers only describing him as a "surprise famous cancelled comedian" on the bill.

But the venue called off the entire show within hours of his identity being confirmed on Tuesday, saying they had not been made aware of the line-up in advance.

"We have made the decision to cancel this show as we are an inclusive venue and this does not align with our overall values," they said in a post on Instagram.

"We work very closely with the LGBT+ community, it is a considerable part of our revenue, we believe hosting this one off show would have a negative effect on future bookings," they later added.

Graham Linehan, pictured at a Let Women Speak rally in Belfast earlier this year

Mr Linehan has often found himself at the centre of the heated row over trans rights on social media.

He says his views on transgender issues and women's rights have cost him work but his opponents accuse him of transphobia.

On his cancelled gig, he told TalkTV: "You get used to this kind of thing after a while. It's never pretty, it never makes you feel good."

He said the only good thing about the development was that it had drawn attention to the issue, claiming a "middle class cult" had taken over UK art institutions.

Earlier this year another Edinburgh venue, The Stand, cancelled a scheduled Fringe festival appearance by SNP MP Joanna Cherry after staff said they were not comfortable with her views on transgender issues.

Joanna Cherry appeared at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last week

But the comedy club later reinstated it and apologised, admitting the cancellation was "unfair and constituted unlawful discrimination against Ms Cherry".

The In Conversation With... Joanna Cherry event took place last week.

Ms Cherry, who is also a lawyer, later posted that the Linehan case "looks like a pretty clear case of belief discrimination" and hit out at "more petulant cancellation".

The decision to cancel the show was also criticised by comedian Geoff Norcott.

"Not a fan of this annual tradition at the Fringe," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Why can't the people whose values it doesn't 'align with' just not go on that particular night."

'It's killing the arts'

The show was organised by Comedy Unleashed, set up by GB News host Andrew Doyle and comic writer Andy Shaw, which says it supports comedians who "leave their self censorship button at the door".

Mr Shaw told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "We're very much against this cancel culture because we think it's killing the arts and it's treating the audience like children who need mollycoddling.

"Andrew Doyle and I set Comedy Unleashed up because we're sick of this. We want the extroverts, we want all the crazy stuff, we want people to be free and treat the audience like their adults."

He added: "If there's any venue out there who wants an audience of 150 people - we're sold out - we will bring our audience and our pre-packaged act to your venue."

Mr Linehan co-created the Channel 4 comedy Father Ted and later wrote Black Books and The IT Crowd.

In 2008 an episode of The IT crowd was criticised over its transgender plot line.

Mr Linehan was later involved in a number of acrimonious social media disputes with trans activists, and in 2020 was permanently suspended from Twitter which claimed he had breached rules on "hateful content".

In an emotional BBC interview last year, the Dublin-born writer told Nolan Live he had been unfairly targeted over his views, losing him work and contributing to the break-up of his marriage.