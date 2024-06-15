Father, son bike over 400 miles for fundraiser

Jun. 15—ANDERSON — Many take bike trips for health or adventure. Garri George and his son, Garri II, do it for both those things — plus a higher cause.

Garri leads Youth Serving Christ in Madison County, a ministry dedicated to bringing the gospel message of Jesus Christ to local youth through various activities.

Those activities cost money, and being a nonprofit, fundraising is required. That's where the bike trip comes in. Donors pay for a certain number of miles or give an overall contribution.

George's goal was to raise a minimum of $10,000 per trip. This year's amount is unknown.

This year, the two traveled from Edgewood to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a distance of more than 400 miles.

The elder George, 77, made some adjustments during the trip with his 40-year-old son. The pair limited the durations of their rides daily and took frequent breaks.

Age wasn't the only thing they adjusted for. Weather can be a formidable foe for a bike trip.

That was certainly the case during their trip, both men said. On one occasion, the two were near the Kentucky-Tennessee border when a heavy downpour came in.

Tired, hungry and wet, they searched for shelter, which they found in a gas station.

Garri attributed their finding to God's grace and providence, which became all the more evident when they ran into a man named Ray.

While eating some much-needed sandwiches, they struck up a conversation with him.

Ray told them a little bit about himself and some of the hardships he'd been facing.

"He just seemed like he needed some encouragement," Garri II said in telling the story.

His father said the Holy Spirit told him to encourage Ray with the gospel, which he did.

The conversation ended with Ray saying he was trusting Christ as his Savior, which Garri gave thanks for.

He wondered if the rain delayed their journey so they could encourage Ray.

Ray wasn't the only one encouraged by Garri, who loves to read the lyrics of the latest song he's written, most of which are about his savior.

He also loves to brag on his family, whom he considers to be a great blessing in his life, from his wife, Lois, to their 11 grandchildren.

During a recent interview, he reserved praise for God and others.

Garri reserved special praise for his son and trip companion, who he said treats him with care.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter

@AmickCaleb. Contact him at

caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com

or 765-648-4254.