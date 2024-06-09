Father’s Day ‘Skate Jam’ coming to NE Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is giving families a fun way to skate into Father’s Day next weekend.

The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Father’s Day Skate Jam on Saturday, June 15. All levels of skateboarders are welcome, allowing families to celebrate the father figures in their lives with an adrenaline-filled day of boarding.

The jam kicks off at 9 a.m. at the North Domingo Baca Skate Park. See the event information on the city’s website by clicking here.

