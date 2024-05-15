Father’s Day Gift Ideas: Celebrate dad with these perfect picks

TAMPA (BLOOM) – Father’s Day is right around the corner, and it’s time to celebrate the special men in our lives with gifts that go beyond the usual. Whether your dad is a culinary enthusiast, a self-care aficionado, or an outdoor adventurer, our Father’s Day gift guide has something for every dad. Dive into our handpicked selections designed to make this Father’s Day unforgettable.

For the dad who’s serious about his seasonings, the MÄNNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon is the ultimate kitchen upgrade. Priced at $199, this isn’t just any pepper grinder; it’s the best in the world, designed to last a lifetime. It boasts an impressive output—going from pepperless to perfectly seasoned in just seven cranks. Available at mannkitchen.com and through affiliate programs on Skimlinks, ShareASale, and Amazon.

Starting at $47, AGAVE Black makes it easy for men to maintain great skin with its natural and effective skincare line. Featuring ingredients like agave, aloe vera, and vitamin C, this dermatologist-approved range covers all skin types and major skin concerns. Shop at agaveblack.com or find it on Amazon and through other affiliate opportunities.

Keep dad hydrated and organized with an Arca Gear water bottle carrier, starting at just $29. Whether it’s a model that includes a bottle or just the carrier, each comes with a built-in wallet and a water-resistant pocket. Available at arcagear.com and on Amazon.

From beard oils to balms, PJ’s Soaps & Bombs offers products starting at $9 that will transform any beard. Made in small batches by a husband and wife team in Elk Grove, California, these products are crafted to keep beards smooth and skin irritation-free. Find them at pjssoapsandbombs.com or through various affiliates including Amazon.

Treat dad to the luxurious Komos Tequila, the highest-rated tequila portfolio ever by Tasting Panel Magazine. With expressions like Reposado Rosa and Añejo Cristalino, these tequilas promise a tasting experience like no other. Available at select retailers and wine.com.

For the coffee-loving dad, the Airscape® Coffee Canister starts at $31 and uses revolutionary technology to keep coffee beans as fresh as the day they were roasted. Check it out on Amazon or directly at planetarydesign.com.

Priced at $199.99, this dehydrator is perfect for dads who love to preserve everything from meats to herbs. Featuring patented technology for even drying, this is an ideal gift for the DIY dad. Available at major retailers and online.

For dads focused on health and wellness, the Thorne Advanced Health Panel, priced at $830, offers comprehensive health assessments. This detailed test includes 89 biomarkers to help optimize health routines. More details are available on thorne.com.

At $1,499.00, this grill and smoker combo from Masterbuilt is the ultimate gift for the dad who rules the barbecue. With advanced temperature control and a rugged build, it’s perfect for the dad who takes grilling seriously. Find it at masterbuilt.com.

Custom Golf Club Headcover

Is your dad’s best friend of the furry variety? Now he can showcase his pet pride on the golf course with Petsies’ Custom Golf Club Headcovers. Priced at a special $199 (originally $249), these headcovers are handmade to resemble his beloved pet. They fit drivers and 3 woods, ensuring a snug and safe way to carry a bit of home out on the links. Praised with 5-star ratings and reviews, these unique headcovers are safety-tested and shipped worldwide, with an estimated shipping time of 6-8 weeks. Start designing yours today at Petsies.com.

Golf Shirts

Elevate Dad’s golf attire with a custom Petsies Golf Shirt, now just $59 after a $10 discount. These shirts aren’t just any golf shirts—they can be personalized with an image of his pet, making every golf game a little more special. Available in sizes ranging from Small to 3XL, these short-sleeve, partial button-down shirts come in various designs, all made from a comfortable blend of 96% polyester and 4% spandex. Customization is straightforward: select the style, upload a high-quality image of the pet, choose the design, and let Petsies handle the rest. Typically delivered within 4-5 weeks, these shirts make perfect gifts for any occasion—from Father’s Day to birthdays and beyond.

For the dad who loves movies, games, and staying on trend, GUNNAR Optiks offers a range of sunglasses that blend eye protection with iconic pop culture themes. Whether he’s a fan of the adrenaline-packed scenes of “Top Gun,” the post-apocalyptic world of “Fallout,” or the heroic tales of Marvel movies, GUNNAR has the perfect pair of sunglasses to match his interests.

Product Highlights:

Themed Collections: Choose from a variety of designs inspired by beloved characters and blockbuster movies, ensuring Dad can show off his fandom in style.

Advanced Eye Protection: Each pair of GUNNAR sunglasses is designed with the latest in eye protection technology to reduce glare and filter out harmful UV rays, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

High-Quality Materials: Crafted from durable materials, these sunglasses are built to last through any adventure, just like the heroes they’re inspired by.

Perfect Gift for Any Occasion: These sunglasses aren’t just for Father’s Day—they’re a great choice for birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion where you want to treat Dad to something unique and exciting.

This Father’s Day, don’t forget the furry members of the family! Get Joy offers a line of science-backed, freeze-dried dog food and daily supplement chews that cater to the specific health needs of your beloved canine. Developed in collaboration with Ph.D. animal nutritionists, these products are designed to support a healthy, joyful life for your dog.

Gut+

Get Joy’s Gut+ is more than just a treat; it’s a daily digestive aid that supports your dog’s gastrointestinal health with a unique blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Ingredients like omega-3-packed algae and ginger extract provide inflammation support and pathogen defense, ensuring your dog maintains a robust digestive system.

Calm+

Help your dog manage stress and anxiety with Calm+ chews. This formula includes natural ingredients like valerian root, chamomile, and passion flower, all known for their calming properties. The addition of omega-3 rich algae helps optimize brain function and stress response, maintaining a healthy gut-brain axis for a happier, more relaxed dog.

Joint+

Joint pain is a common issue for many dogs, especially as they age. Joint+ chews offer targeted support to enhance joint and mobility health. Ingredients such as green-lipped mussels, glucosamine HCl, and MSM work synergistically to reduce inflammation, repair cartilage, and support overall bone and joint health, helping your dog stay active and comfortable.

Spring evenings bring the promise of renewal and tranquility, a mood perfectly complemented by the gentle glow of Just Bee Candles. Handcrafted with the purest intentions and ingredients, these candles offer more than just light; they provide an atmosphere of calm and serenity that’s essential after a bustling day.

Purely Natural

Just Bee Candles are made from 100% natural beeswax, sourced sustainably to ensure that each candle burns cleanly and brightly, without releasing harmful chemicals into your home. Beeswax candles are known for their air-purifying properties, making them a healthier choice for indoor environments.

Handcrafted Charm

Each Just Bee Candle is carefully poured and crafted by hand, adding a touch of artisanal charm to any space. Whether placed on a dinner table, a bedside nightstand, or a living room mantelpiece, these candles add warmth and style to any setting.

Brighten your home or patio this spring with Watex Green Living’s modular planters. Starting at just $39, these eco-friendly planters are made from first-grade recycled plastic, ensuring durability and safety for growing edible plants like herbs, salad greens, and berries. The rust-free, BPA-free design is ideal for small-space gardening and supports a women-owned business. Easily rearrange them to fit any setting, perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Available at watexgreenliving.com and through Amazon.

This Father’s Day, show dad how much you appreciate him with these thoughtful, innovative, and downright delightful gifts. Whether he’s refining his culinary skills, pampering himself, or enjoying the great outdoors, there’s something in this guide for every dad to enjoy. Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there!

