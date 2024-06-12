Here are the Father’s Day deals, events in the Wichita area this weekend

For Father’s Day weekend, numerous dad-themed events are popping up in and around Wichita.

Whether it’s an opportunity to save some money by getting Dad in free or rewarding fathers with fun and games, the Wichita area has numerous opportunities to celebrate this weekend. If you have any Father’s Day events to add to this article, you can email Marcia Werts at mwerts@wichitaeagle.com.

Wichita

Saturday, June 15

All Things Barbeque, 818 W. Douglas, 10 a.m. – Dad’s Day Out will feature free pizza samples, sales on merchandise and a make and take craft for kids. The event will run through 3 p.m.

Twister City Harley-Davidson, 5427 Chuzy Drive, 11 a.m. – Motorcyclists have free entry to the Day of the Dad. Prairie Thunder Hog Chapter will cater $1 hamburgers and hot dogs, along with $2 beers. M.G. Foundation will perform a bike show and the band Money Shot will play live music. The Harley-Davidson parking lot will be open only to motorcyclists on the day.

Sunday, June 16

Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd., 9 a.m. – Dads get in free to view animals and autos at the zoo’s Father’s Day Car Show. Guests can register cars for the show online until Friday at midnight or in person at the zoo’s membership office on Saturday from 9.am to 5 p.m. or on Sunday from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. 15 awards will be handed out, including best cars by decade, model and Dads’ pick.

Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich, 10 a.m. – Families can grab a racket and team up in preparation for the Pickleball with Pops tournament. A $50 team ticket will pay for a day of competition and a beer or soda.

Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, 11 a.m. – Brickyard’s patio will host a Father’s Day BBQ & Music Pop-Up featuring live music performances and ribs and burgers off their smoker. Featured musical performers Steffanie Moore and Casey Abay will play from 1 to 4 p.m.

Dave and Buster’s, 2644 N. Greenwich, noon – Families can do battle at the first-ever Dad Games. The winning dad earns a year of free games at Dave and Buster’s. Tickets start at $35. An appetizer banquet will be served to participating families. Families are encouraged to bring the same shirt color or a matching theme.

Botanica, 701 Amidon, 1 p.m. – Dads get in free to Botanica from 1 to 5 p.m. on Father’s Day.

Hutchinson

Sunday

Cosmosphere Museum, 1100 N. Plum, 9 a.m. – From 9 to 5 p.m., it’s BOGO - buy one All-Access Mission Pass, dad gets one free at the Cosmosphere. The Mission Pass offers unlimited access to the Hall of Space Museum, one documentary in the Carey Digital Dome, a ride on the naviGATOR Flight Simulator and more. Passes cost $28.50 plus tax for adults, $25.50 plus tax for seniors and $19.50 for children aged 4-12.

Derby

Saturday

Little Busters Sports Bar, 457 N. Baltimore, 11 a.m. – Derby’s seventh annual Corn-Hole tournament allows 32 teams of two to compete for a $300 prize. Participants are encouraged to register online or in person early to ensure entry into the tournament. Registration costs $20.

Sunday

American Legion Family Post 408, 120 E. Washington,. 8 a.m. – Fathers eat free at the American Legion’s All-You-Can-Eat breakfast. The location is serving scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy.