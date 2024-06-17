The fastest way to cool off your car this summer

(WJW) – Northeast Ohio is preparing for a heat wave.

But it doesn’t have to be that hot for temperatures in your car to soar sky-high.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature inside a vehicle can reach 100 degrees in under 30 minutes when the outside temperature is only 73 degrees.

Basically, your car is like a greenhouse!

Energy from the sun goes through the windows and is quickly absorbed by the seats, steering wheel, and dashboard, which in turn make the air even warmer.

Once inside the car, the heat is trapped, making your vehicle unbearably hot when you return.

Here are some quick tips to keep your car from getting so hot that will also help cool it down quicker.

Use a sun shade!

Sun shades are one of the most effective and inexpensive ways to keep your car cooler and make it easier to cool off when you’re ready to drive.

According to BMW dealer Braman Motors, a sun shade can reduce the cabin and dashboard temperatures up to 25%.

While you might have an extremely fashionable sun shade, like the Golden Girls one below, the reflective side should always be facing out.

Pigenius, a company that makes sun shades, says the reflective side is engineered to repel the sun’s rays from your car.

Black sunshades will absorb more heat and trap it in the vehicle.

Cover it up

While your car may feel stifling when you get in it, it’s not nearly as hot as the objects inside it that have been absorbing all that heat.

A dark dashboard or seat “can easily reach temperatures in the range of 180 to more than 200 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

“These objects (e.g., dashboard, steering wheel, childseat) heat the adjacent air by conduction and convection and also give off longwave radiation (red) which is very efficient at warming the air trapped inside a vehicle,” the agency added.

While you can buy steering wheel covers and a cover for the dashboard, you don’t have to spend any money.

The pros say something as simple as throwing a towel over the dash can help keep those items cooler, which can then be stored on the floor until you need them again.

Crack a window (or don’t!)

My grandmother always told me to crack a window in the summer. While she also told me I could eat cake for breakfast (because of the eggs), cracking a window has science behind it.

According to Garage Living, a garage makeover company, a cracked window (less than an inch) gives the built-up heat a place to escape.

They make the same recommendation for sunroofs because the heat rises.

While the cracked windows slow that buildup of heat in your car, after about an hour, the temperatures will be just as high, according to NWS.

So, if you’re going to be away from your car for an hour or more, it’s a pointless endeavor (sorry grandma!)

Open windows when you get back in

It’s good to let the hot air out before you start cooling down your car. This simple tip can help you cool off your car quicker.

The A/C Pros say it’s worth doing for the first minute or so or driving for both windows and sunroofs.

Blast floor air vents

When your car is hot, you are trying to get the steamy air out. Because heat rises, floor air vents can help push that hot air out faster, according to wealth management advisor Stratefi Wealth Management.

Use the air recirculation button

The air recirculation button is key during the warmer months.

According to Eden Tyres & Servicing, the “air recirculation button effectively cuts off the outside air to the inside of the car.”

Use this feature when it’s hot out and the A/C is turned on so that its recirculation air coming out of the A/C, instead of pulling the hot air in from outside.

Park in the shade

This one is a no-brainer. If shade or a garage is an option, park there! That will keep your car from absorbing extra heat.

What are you wearing?

Just like when you’re outside, dark clothes absorb heat in your car as well.

Hyundai recommends lightweight clothing. Lighter colors like white or off-white can help deflect the heat from your body.

Tips with a price tag

Experts also suggest these investments to keep your car cool:

Window tint – Some studies show it can significantly reduce the temperature inside a car, depending on the type of tint and level of sunlight

Cooling car seats – A quick search on Amazon shows these prices start around $45.

Window shades – Just like a sun shade, these can help keep your interior cooler.

Of course, it’s never safe to leave kids or pets in a car.

According to the National Safety Council, two children have died in 2024 from being left in a hot car. In 2023, 29 children died from being in a hot car.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.