Fashion Scholarship Fund to Heighten Focus on Underrepresented Students

The 130 college students deemed most likely to disrupt and transform the fashion industry as marketing and business professionals will be celebrated along some fashion industry luminaries at the Fashion Scholarship Fund event on April 8.

The event will honor Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group; Tracee Ellis Ross, actress, CEO and founder of Pattern Beauty; and Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer of Nordstrom Inc. for their long-standing commitment to supporting and fostering the next generation of fashion talent and for advocating for diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry.

During the event, more than $1.4 million in scholarships will be awarded to the 130 FSF scholars — which include this year’s Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund Scholars — and their work will be showcased that evening. Paloma Elsesser, a plus-size model and body advocate, will be the host.

Over the past five years, FSF has increasingly focused its efforts on building equity and inclusion in the fashion industry by selecting talented college students who are underrepresented in the industry. This includes students of color, those who demonstrate financial need, and those who are first-generation college students.

Since 2019, the fund has given more scholarships to underrepresented students. The number of scholars of color has risen from 22 percent to 62 percent. Those who demonstrate financial need have increased from 11 percent to 31 percent, and those who are first-generation college students have increased from 4 percent to 15 percent.

All of the students receiving scholarships will receive from $5,000 to $25,000.

This year’s event will be held at The Glasshouse in New York City and will be a two-hour cocktail party beginning at 6 p.m.

