Fashion retailer Zara coming to SouthPark Mall in 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — SouthPark Mall announced in a release Monday that the retail store, ZARA will be coming to the mall in 2026.





“Charlotteans have long awaited the arrival of ZARA, and the buzz surrounding its opening at SouthPark Mall is palpable,” said Holly Roberson Van Cleave, Director of Marketing and Business Development at SouthPark. “Our selection of retailers is already renowned, and the addition of ZARA further solidifies its status as the ultimate destination for fashion-forward individuals in the region.”

This store will be the company’s first location in North Carolina. Out of 100 stores nationwide, 25% are in California.

