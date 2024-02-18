Fashion East Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear: Alternate Office Attire

Lulu Kennedy’s emerging talent support platform Fashion East this season staged runway shows for Johanna Parv and Olly Shinder, and a screening for guest designer Sosskyn by Samara Scott, whose new collection centered around tactile numbers in psychedelic prints.

Parv’s third and final collection with Fashion East saw her love for technical fabrics and sportswear bend towards a more corporate scenario. She proposed minimal blazers, pencil skirts, and shirtdresses alongside backpacks that can be hidden under a cape-like jacket.

For his second collection with Fashion East, Shinder, whose namesake label is backed by Dover Street Market Paris, played with the idea of tweaking lab coats and protective garments into a collection that’s both fit for nightlife and desk jobs — with a dash of latex fantasy.

His refined take on a pocketed utility jacket and a plain white shirt with stand-up collars was a highlight this season. Also on offer was an optical collaboration with Mykita, a shoe range by protective footwear specialist Magnum, and a great soundtrack by his partner, German artist Wolfgang Tillmans.

