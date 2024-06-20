These farmers markets are an easy drive from Hornell, Corning. What you'll find.

There is a lot more to Southern Tier farmers markets than fresh fruit and vegetables.

While New York's more than 400 farmers markets, 250 farm stands and 10 mobile markets are an attractive option for consumers seeking fresh, locally-grown produce, today's markets often feature live entertainment, host summer festivals and showcase talented artisans and crafters.

Expect the unexpected, with local markets offering everything from Finger Lakes ciders and wines, Amish baked goods, crystals and alpaca scarves to goat's milk soap, homemade doughnuts, pasteurized lamb chops and hand-crafted candles and jewelry,

These farmers markets, all less than an hour's drive from Hornell, have something for nearly every taste and interest.

Alfred Farmers Market

Where: The Alfred Farmers Market is held in the Village Bandstand area at the corner of Main Street and Saxon Drive.

When: Open Sundays, June 9 until Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

What to know: Come for fresh, locally grown produce; pastured beef, pork, poultry, lamb, and eggs; honey and honey products; goat's milk products; honey wine; a wide selection of baked goods, including artisan breads and gluten-free goods; jams, jellies, and ferments; and an array of fine craft creations.

Crowds fill the Alfred Farmers Market on Sundays from 11-3. [PHOTO PROVIDED]

Vendors with maple products, alpaca products, plants and flowers will be onsite several times during the season. Food trucks will also be booked for some days. The market will host a Renaissance Faire on Aug. 25 and a Harvest Festival Sept. 29.

Look for weekly performances by local musicians, fun family activities and educational enrichment via community groups.

Need to know: The market accepts EBT cards for SNAP transactions and participates in the Freshconnect program, which doubles SNAP benefits up to $50 per week. The market also participates in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (these checks are distributed by the Office of the Aging and the VA).

Angelica Farmers Market

Where: The Angelica Farmers Market is situated at the Park Circle in the historic Allegany County Village of Angelica.

When: Open on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., starting in June and running through September.

What to know: The market features locally-grown produce, baked goods, maple syrup, fresh eggs, meats and a variety of local products.

Jan Ruprecht adds produce to the On the River Farms stand at the Angelica Farmers Market.

New this year are Designs by ScaryAnn, Hint’s Red Roof Maple, Just a little stitch embroidery and Marlaina’s Slavi Dawgz. The market features live music and a children’s activity table each Saturday.

Special summer events include the second annual “Sunflower legacy: A festival of lasting love” on Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Park Circle.

Need to know: The market accepts EBT cards for SNAP transactions and participates in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Bath Wednesday Farmers Market

Where: The Bath Wednesday Farmers Market is located in Pulteney Square Park in the Village of Bath.

When: Open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., through Oct. 25.

What to know: This farm and craft markets showcases local products and vendors. Browse produce, plants, flowers, meats, eggs, honey, woodcraft, candles, sewn items, T-shirts, crystals and jewelry.

The market welcomed new vendors Kass's Kettle and Howie Potters Produce this season, and The Old Mill Inn's "Wing Wagon" is a prime market spot to grab lunch.

Need to know: The market participates in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Freshconnect.

Corning Farmers Market

Where: The Corning Farmers Market is located in Riverfront Centennial Park, the heart of the famous Gaffer District.

When: Open Thursdays, from June 6 to Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What to know: Billed as a "lively and colorful epicenter of local flavors, artistic crafts and community camaraderie," market vendors with locally produced honey, freshly picked vegetables and Finger Lakes ciders line the walkway leading to the Centerway Bridge. Discover homemade doughnuts, fresh-picked flowers, rich specialty cheeses and top-quality local meats.

The market celebrates the flavors of the region. Check out Stewart Micro Greens, Sweet Peach Company, Tad’s Tasty Treats, Moshier's Mushrooms, Happy Chicky Farm and Eggs ‘n Honey Homestead. The market is also known for surprise appearances by local restaurateurs and businesses.

Need to know: The market accepts EBT cards for SNAP transactions, as well as the FMNP and Double Up Food Bucks programs.

A few more area farmers markets to know

Belmont Farmers Market : Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursdays, June through Oct. 10, at 5429 Route 19.

Wellsville Village Farmers Market: Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays June through September, on the front lawn of the David A. Howe Public Library, 155 N. Main St.

Lowery Family Farms Farm Stand : Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., year-round, 8295 Route 415 Campbell.

Painted Post Farmers' Market: Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays, June 1 through Nov. 2, Erwin Museum, 277 Steuben St.

The state Department of Agriculture website includes a complete list of farmers markets in New York.

