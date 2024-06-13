Farmers' market season is in full swing. We have the details in Ames and 7 others

With farmers' market season in full swing, there's an event several days of the week in Ames and surrounding communities.

Offering everything from locally grown produce to freshly baked deliciousness, the Ames Main Street Farmers' Market is a big draw to downtown each Saturday through the early fall.

The market was voted best local event in the Ames Tribune's 2023 Community's Choice Best of Story County awards. With live music and fun, free activities each week, there's every reason that the award was merited.

Several surrounding communities also offer farmers' markets on various days of the week. Maxwell, Nevada, Slater, Roland and Boone all host markets.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market and the basics for other area markets.

When is the Ames downtown farmers’ market?

Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market is held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays through October, when the opening time changes to 9 p.m. for a month.

Where is the Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market held?

The farmers' market is located on Ames' Main Street between Clark Avenue and Kellogg Avenue.

Where can I park for the Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market?

Free parking is available in lots X and Y, which are a block south of Main Street between Clark and Kellogg.

Lot V near the old train depot, where Cornbred is located, also offers free parking.

Although free parking is usually limited to two or four hours, during the open hours of the farmers’ market, there is no time limit in those lots.

Lot Z, a block south of Main Street between Kellogg and Duff, is another place offering free parking, but the time limits are not waived on market day.

How do you pay for parking in downtown Ames?

The parking meters in downtown Ames do take coins, but a convenient option is to use the Park Mobile app. It’s an easy way to keep track of your parking time while shopping and dining, and you can extend your parking with a tap.

Is the downtown farmers’ market on a CyRide bus route?

The CyRide Bus also has three lines travel through Downtown Ames throughout the day: Red #1, Green #2 and Yellow #5.

What are the cook-offs for the 2024 season?

Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market Cooking Contests require pre-registration by 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the contest for that week.

So far this season, there have been two cook-offs: a Sourdough Bread Contest and a Kid’s Bake Off.

The cooking contests are sponsored by Cooks' Emporium and The Recipe. The year's remaining competitions will be held July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 12. Register here: Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf0kPSqwqlE0ThL2m5ebJ5cPdX2_ic1MmdYCeoSQKcu-j1B3g/viewform.

What is the schedule for family activities and live music for 2024?

The Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market features free activities for kids and families every Saturday. Free live music is also performed each week.

Here’s the schedule for 2024, on Amesdowntown.org.

Other farmers' markets in Ames and the surrounding area are off to a great start

North Grand Farmers' Market is held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays in the parking lot north of JCPenney at North Grand Mall.

North Grand Indoor Farmers’ Market offers seasonal produce, baked goods, honey, popcorn, jams, jellies, goat milk soaps and lotions, Pappardelle Pasta, Amish baskets, rugs, handcrafted blankets, Prairie Moon wines and more.It's open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the mall.

Maxwell’s Market in the Park is an extensive market, frequently featuring more than 60 vendors. Started in 2020, Maxwell's Market in the Park is owned and operated by sister-in-law duo, Lauryn Myers and Casady Myers. It takes place from noon to 2:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday each month, May through September, near the Maxwell city park.

Slater’s Tuesday Night Market features baked goods, fresh produce, crafts, food trucks and entertainment from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, from June through Aug. 6, at 405 Main St.

The Nevada Farmers' Market celebrates local vendors with a market on Sixth Street, which is the town's vibrant Main Street District, between J Avenue and K Avenue. The events are held from noon to 3 p.m. on the first and third Sundays, from June through September.

The Roland Farmers’ Market features food trucks, baked goods, fresh produce, honey, eggs, jams and much more from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, June through September. You can find this market in the vacant lot north of 201 E. Maple St.

The Boone Farmers’ Market showcases products from many of the best local farmers, bakers and craftspeople. The market is held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. It's located at Seventh Street and Story Street.

If you have a farmers’ market in Story County or Boone County and you’d like it to be added to this list, please email details to Ronna Faaborg at rfaaborg@gannett.com.

