Fans Are Obsessed With Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Spectacular Christmas Display

It's no secret that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ~really~ into Christmas. From creating holiday albums together to assembling the perfect Christmas decorations for their Oklahoma ranch, the holiday season is always a big production for everyone's favorite couple. (We would like to thank The Voice for bringing these two Christmas lovers together!) Christmas 2023 is no exception, and Gwen gave fans an inside look at their decorating process this year.

Gwen shared a video to Instagram and X, on December 3, showing off decorations big and small from her impressive snow-covered Christmas village to her massive live Christmas tree. Of course, Gwen had the perfect musical accompaniment for her video with her song featuring Shelton: "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." "feels like Christmas at the Shelton home!! 🎄🎅🏼 gx @blakeshelton," Stefani captioned her post.

feels like Christmas at the Shelton home!! 🎄🎅🏼 gx @blakeshelton pic.twitter.com/hx2kcMgEtE — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 3, 2023

Fans were thoroughly impressed by the Sheltons' display along with their wholesome tradition of picking out a Christmas tree together and decorating as a family.

Christmas fanatics and fans of the musical stars flooded the comments with compliments. "Gorgeous & New Favorite X-Mas Song for the Holidays!! 🎵 💖 🥰" and "Love this time of the year because of you and Blake. 🥰," fans wrote. "Love that you have a Christmas village. Thanks for a glimpse into your Christmas," another fan chimed in. Some fans even joined in on the fun with photos and videos of their own Christmas decorations from this year and seasons past.

Consider this our formal request for a Christmas house tour of Gwen and Blake's ranch!

