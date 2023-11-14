Fans Love Heather Rae El Moussa's Comment on Chrishell Stause's Salty Pre-Reunion Post

Even if you haven't watched any episodes of Netflix's viral reality series Selling Sunset, you may have heard about all the drama that occurs on the show. So much has happened over the past seven seasons, and much of it surrounds real estate It-girl, Chrishell Stause. Not only have we seen Stause get divorced, but we got glimpses of her relationship with fellow reality star Jason Oppenheim before their break-up and her sudden marriage to Australian singer, G Flip. Relationship ups and downs are nothing compared to the messiness between colleagues on the show. It's exhausting to think about, much less to live on a daily basis!

Well, Stause has had enough of it. In her most recent Instagram post, the star promoted the Selling Sunset reunion episode with a not-so-cryptic caption, basically telling the world that she's better than all the hate.

Stause wrote as her caption, "Some days I can feel like a failure, fearful and scared. But then I remind myself… Some fear the fire, and some simply become it. 🔥" She then added, "I constantly am trying to work on myself to lead with kindness, but in this job you will burn. I will never lose the soft side of myself, but I will remind some that the fire inside of me is hotter than anything you can bring to my table. Pick someone else next time." Who knew real estate was such a dramatic industry!

Her Instagram carousel includes a video teasing the reunion, and it definitely looks spicy, with tears, finger-pointing, and so many gasps. But just when it seems like the world is against Stause, her fans flooded the comments with supportive messages, including one very special sentiment from Selling Sunset alum and star of The Flipping El Moussas, Heather Rae El Moussa. El Moussa, a bona fide girl's girl, commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥yes girl". Doesn't the number of supportive emojis just warm your heart? Another thing that warms our hearts? The number of fans saying they wish Heather would return to Selling Sunset.

More of Stause's co-stars from the Oppenheim Group—who also appear in the reunion episode—shared their support for the realtor. Bre Tiesi commented, "Amen 👏🔥", and Chelsea Lazkani wrote, "The best things lie on the other side of our FEARS. You are at your best and just getting better ❤️❤️❤️." Other comments reflect the sentiment of one of Stause's fans, who wrote, "It’s the “pick someone else next time” for me haha yassss!" We cannot get over the love in the replies.

The drama that's sure to unfold during this reunion is bound to be interesting, to say the least. The episode premieres Wednesday, November 15th, so keep an eye on our feed for a recap of all the memorable moments.

