Fans Found a Major Hint That Taylor Swift Is Going to the 2024 Met Gala

The rumored—emphasis on *rumored*—2024 Met Gala guest list just dropped, with names including but not limited to Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega, Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift.

Taylor hasn't attended a Met Gala since 2016 (where her relationship with Tom Hiddleston started with a very public dance), and every May there's speculation/rumors that this will be the year. But it looks like there is some growing evidence that Tay could attend the 2024 event. For starters, the Met is being held on May 6, and if you head to Taylor's tour schedule you'll notice she has the night off.

More significantly, though, is the fact that fan account @taylahschild noticed that Taylor's long-time stylist Joseph Cassell just followed @theofficialmetgala—aka the account that posted the rumored guest list with Taylor's name.

FYI, the dress code for this year's Met Gala is “The Garden of Time,” while the theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” If that means absolutely nothing to you, fear not, we laid it all out:

Obviously, if Taylor does attend the Met Gala it would be a great opportunity for her and Travis Kelce to go ~red carpet official~. Plus, Taylor will be hot off the heels of her new album The Tortured Poets Department coming out on April 19, so it just MAKES SENSE.

But in the words of Anne Hathaway: calma. Probs best not to get ahead of ourselves considering we're still coming down from Tay and Travis's whirlwind Super Bowl cuteness, not to mention that video of them singing "Love Story" to each other in the club.

