Fans aren’t pleased with Kim Kardashian after her comments about ‘being a boy mom’

As a mom of four, Kim Kardashian frequently opens up about her experiences raising two daughters and two sons on her family’s reality show, The Kardashians. But her latest comments about “being a boy mom” aren’t sitting well with fans on social media, and it’s all due to Kardashian seemingly pitting her daughters against her sons in a way that feels outdated at best and harmful at worst.

Discussing her son Saint’s “newfound obsession” with soccer, the 43-year-old told her younger sister Kylie Jenner in a recent episode that she finds it “so fun to be a sports mom.” In a confessional clip, she expands a bit more on this.

“My son Saint has a newfound obsession, love for soccer, so I decided I want to plan this legendary trip of a lifetime,” she says to the camera. “I love my girls, but a girl steals your clothes and has an attitude, ya know? There’s nothing like being a boy mom. Like, seriously, it’s the best.”

Reddit users weren’t loving the gendered implications that Kardashian was casually tossing out there, with plenty noting problematic patterns that the Kardashian-Jenner family has long upheld with regards to the parenting differences they’ve put forth based on their kids’ genders.

In fact, some fans have noticed that matriarch Kris Jenner raised her five daughters far differently than her son, Rob, affording him a life away from the spotlight even though Kylie has expressed discomfort with fame. And while Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all seem to place their daughters in the spotlight more often than their sons, Kim’s latest comments about favoring being a “boy mom” seem to indicate that she views her children through a differing lens only due to their gender.

Kim also raised eyebrows back in 2021 when she said that the one person who intimidates her is her eldest daughter, North, 10.

No matter her personal feelings, it’s worth chipping away at the (often baseless) gender stereotypes that labels like “boy mom” and “girl dad” often imply. Kids of all genders should be celebrated for their unique characteristics and nurtured, loved, and supported all the same. Treating anyone differently based on their sex or gender only serves to reinforce tired societal norms, and isn’t it time we let all that sh*t fall by the wayside?