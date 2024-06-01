Family wanted: Quinton, 14, loves playing video games and learning about dinosaurs

An imaginative person who loves building with Legos, playing video games and exploring the great outdoors, Quinton is incredibly curious.

The 14-year-old is a hands-on kid who enjoys examining rocks, building things and learning about dinosaurs. Quinton is always eager to share his knowledge with others — especially when it comes to video games — and can chat for hours about his interests.

Science is his favorite class in school because he loves doing experiments. He dreams of becoming a professional gamer or game developer. Quinton is also an amazing cook and baker who loves to come up with new recipes. Only families in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Quinton’s case number is CH-7857.