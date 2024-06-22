Family wanted: Jaynasha supports her friends, would thrive in family that cheers her on

A teen with an approachable personality, Jaynasha loves to be social and cares about her friends.

The 15-year-old is a fan of anime and art and loves to express herself through writing as well. Jaynasha — who likes to go by her nickname J.J. — participates in her school’s debate class and is proud of the work she’s put in to learn her topics.

She would benefit from a family who can support her with her extracurricular activities. J.J. deserves to have a family that cheers her on through life’s milestones and a family that can also help her set and reach goals for herself.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Jaynasha’s case number is CH-8085.