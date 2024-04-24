Family visits all 37 Buc-ee’s in Texas for spring break. Here’s how you can, too.

The new Buc-ee's location in Hillsboro was the source of excitement this weekend, as some fans traveled from across the country for its 6 a.m. grand opening.

Among the first to make a purchase was Judy Martin and her family. But this was far from their first experience in one of the chain's convenience stores.

'Trip of a lifetime'

Hillsboro's new Buc-ee's was actually the last location in Texas that the Martin family hadn't visited. Over spring break of 2023, Judy Martin and her 5 grandchildren visited the other 36 Buc-ee's locations, including the company's office in Pearland and its headquarters in Lake Jackson.

Martin called it the "trip of a lifetime."

"We went to every single Buc-ee's in the state of Texas," Martin told 6 News. "It was so much fun. I mapped it all out before we went and we had to make sure we made it to every single one of them."

Judy Martin made a quilt out of Buc-ee's shirts from each Texas location.

Judy has also made a Facebook group named "Buc-ee's Roadtrip" to document her family's adventures. She went all-in for the trip, decorating the rear windshield of her vehicle and making a quilt out of Buc-ee's shirts from each location.

