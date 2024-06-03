Miami may be known for its raucous nightlife and wild parties, but that isn’t all Miami offers. This vibrant coastal city is filled with great dining experiences, amazing art, world-renowned museums and plenty of natural sights that encapsulate Florida’s ecosystems. That means family things to do in Miami are plentiful, and planning the right family vacation in this Florida city isn’t as tough as you think.

Here, we’ve listed some of the best ideas for family-friendly things to do in Miami. Some are must-sees, while others are short and sweet experiences tucked away in neighborhoods you’ll get the chance to explore. With this handy guide, you can see much of what Miami has to offer to the entire family.

Stay At a Cool Resort

The Lobby of the Biltmore.

For the best resort experience, you may be a bit outside of the Downtown Miami area, but many resorts offer transportation into the city. This distance allows many of the resorts to offer a quiet, secluded atmosphere and space for all of their amenities. One of our favorite resorts for a family vacation is the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, which boasts an on-site gym, yoga classes, a golf course, a playground and even babysitting services so parents and grandparents can enjoy a spa day while the children are taken care of.

If you’re more interested in being in the middle of the action, we recommend The Biltmore, a luxury resort located close to Downtown Miami and Miami Beach. It has the largest pool on the East Coast (and one of the largest in America), plus a spa, a golf course and multiple kid-focused activities including a Kid’s Culinary Summer Camp. For a more affordable option, we love the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, also located on Miami Beach close to Downtown Miami. The hotel offers vast amounts of family activities like obstacle courses and beach activities, and they even have an outdoor play area for the kids.

Visit a Museum

If your family enjoys museums, you’ll find that Miami has plenty of them. Built on the homeland of the Calusa and Tequesta peoples, the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens were originally built as the vacation home of businessman James Deering in 1916. The architecture is made to mimic that of an Italian villa, and it’s surrounded by natural landscape with romantic artwork, lavish gardens and marble sculptures throughout the estate. The Frost Science Museum is another must-visit, boasting a massive aquarium spanning three floors. Perhaps the coolest aspect of the aquarium is the oculus lens on the bottom floor, which allows you to sit and look up at the passing sharks and sea life.

The Coral Castle is another cool stop in Miami, and we can’t recommend this enough for families. Designed over the course of over two decades, the Coral Castle features rock formations that weigh tons but were made by one man, Ed Leedskalnin, who claimed he understood the secrets to the construction of the pyramids in Egypt. And if you’ve only got an hour or so to kill, check out The Paradox Museum, which features interactive exhibits with multiple optical illusions.

Check Out the Art and Architecture

With beautiful artwork, statues and architecture that can be seen both inside and outside, there are plenty of things to do in Miami for families who love art. Neighborhoods are devoted to the works of Miami-based artists and provide visual splendor that families can make memories experiencing. Wynwood Walls is essentially an outdoor art museum featuring the work of over 100 artists across 50 city blocks, and buildings throughout the neighborhood have walls that serve as the canvas for multiple murals. Tickets are $12 and kids under 12 can get in for free, making this an affordable daytime activity.

Located between the Wynwood and Little Haiti neighborhoods, the Miami Design District features art and architecture throughout its public spaces, and it’s also close to the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami. The Pérez Art Museum Miami (also known as PAMM) is a staple of Miami, featuring a permanent exhibit that showcases works related to Latin America, the Caribbean and the African diaspora. For a less traditional art option, check out Superblue Miami, an immersive digital art experience that utilizes inspirational architecture, large spaces and sounds to create a magical and mystical experience.

Spend a Day at the Beach

Situated right along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Miami has multiple family-friendly beaches that won’t be too crowded or lively. Hobie Island Beach Park is great for those with small children since it has shallow waters, food trucks and a dog park for families with pets. South of Hobie Island Beach is Crandon Beach, located on Key Biscayne. The beach has calm waters, making it safe and relaxing for the whole family, and there are plenty of activities like biking on the Fossil Reef Bike Trail, golfing at Crandon Golf and snorkeling and scuba diving at Diver’s Paradise Miami.

If you’re looking for a spacious beach with plenty of peace and quiet, North Shore Beach is your best bet. It’s north of Downtown Miami, and it is connected to a park that has a playground and picnic space with grills and bike paths. If you go further south on Key Biscayne you’ll encounter Cape Florida Beach with its picturesque lighthouse and minimal crowds. It’s also part of the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park so you will be surrounded by natural landscape.

Go On a Fun Excursion

Miami has plenty of opportunities for adventure, both inside the bounds of the city and outside where the natural Florida landscape is more apparent. One excellent family-friendly Miami excursion is the Little Havana Food and Walking Tour, which is both stroller- and wheelchair-accessible. There, you’ll get to indulge in the amazing fare that Little Havana has to offer, such as churros, Cuban coffee and flan (although the menu changes so it will be a surprise). You’ll also get to walk through the historic neighborhood that many travelers think of when they think of Miami.

Families that loves animals will enjoy Zoo Miami, which features over 500 animal species (including 40 endangered species), as well as over 1,000 species of plants, trees and palms. If you want a more active excursion, consider going on a kayak or paddleboard expedition. Or, if you’d rather sit back and enjoy a relaxing outing, taking a private boat tour is a fun idea. Medium-sized groups can go together to explore the Miami River, Miami Beach, Star Island and other Miami hotspots by the water. You can also explore the Everglades by boat, giving the family an opportunity to see Florida’s wildlife like crocodiles and exotic birds by airboat.

Hang Out at the Park

Oleta River State Park.

Miami has multiple parks that feature playgrounds and spaces for picnicking, and you don’t have to go far to get to one. In North Miami, you’ll find Oleta River State Park, which features multiple family activities including kayaking, paddle boarding, bicycling, fishing, camping, wildlife viewings and more. A $6 entrance fee covers a whole car of people, and you can even bring food for a picnic in the park. Over in Coral Gables, only a short ride from Downtown Miami, you’ll find the stunning, Mediterranean-inspired Venetian Pool. It’s a perfect place for the whole family to hang out on a hot and sunny day. Parents and grandparents can sit out on the lounge chairs while the kids dip in and out of the pool and enjoy the grottos and waterfalls.

Just south of Miami, the Pinecrest Gardens feature experimental forms of gardening with natural Florida foliage, a large Banyan tree and mosaics and sculptures throughout the landscape. If you go during the weekend, you can take advantage of the farmer’s market. And if you want more nature after your visit, you can head across the street to the Montgomery Botanical Center and the R Hardy Matheson County Preserve and Park.

Eat Some Delicious Food

Miami has some fantastic restaurants, and you won’t have to compromise because you have kids or picky eaters in the family. For finger foods and gastropub fare in a retro environment, King’s Dining and Entertainment is a fun stop that the whole family can enjoy. Fratelli La Bufala has a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, and it’s an affordable dining option close to other attractions like the Jewish Museum of Florida and South Pointe Beach. The highlight of this restaurant is its authentic Neapolitan pizza, and who doesn’t love pizza?

Abuela’s Tacos is another affordable option for lunch or dinner, featuring delicious margaritas and some of the best tacos in a chill, decorative atmosphere. And you can’t come to Miami and not indulge in Cuban food, so be sure to check out Esquina Cubana, which specializes in seafood dishes, paellas and sandwiches. There’s also a kid’s menu and plenty of finger foods to choose from.