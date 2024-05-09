'This is my family': Tallahassee sisters open hearts with Medical Foster Care Program

Angela Holloman fields questions among the chatter of children like it’s nothing. She readily hands a little girl a snack, reminds her to say “thank you,” and tenderly redirects a young boy to his sister to help find a misplaced book fair novel.

Staying in touch with biological parents, hospital visits, and school pickup: this is all part of the routine for Tallahassee sisters Angela and Sloan Holloman, both proud parents with the Florida Department of Health’s Medical Foster Care Program.

Sloan Holloman gives her medical foster child a hug. The state is looking for more foster parents for its Medical Foster Care Program.

“They look at it as a medical foster home,” Angela says of those unfamiliar with this vital program that finds loving homes for children with complex medical needs. “To me, this is my family. This is just my family.”

While there is an increased need for foster parents, there’s an even more specific need for medical foster care parents. These heroes receive training and support, so they can provide foster children with complex medical conditions the opportunity to receive care within a family setting.

May is National Foster Care Month, an opportunity to spread the word about the needs of children and young people in foster care.

In Florida, about 10% of the children waiting for foster homes are in need of the extra attention that only medical foster care parents can provide.

But medical foster care parents don’t have to do it all on their own.

"We want to make sure prospective foster care parents know that they’ll always have a shoulder to lean on," says Joni Hollis, Bureau Chief of Children’s Medical Services at the Florida Department of Health. "Foster parents are set up with a wealth of resources to ensure that they feel confident in the care they provide."

The Children’s Medical Services' Medical Foster Care team is comprised of a pediatrician, nurse, and social worker. They offer incredible support, including individualized training and care plans and 24-hour on-call assistance.

Tallahassee sisters Angela (left) and Sloan Holloman (right) meet for a visit with their medical foster care children in Tallahassee. More medical foster care parents are needed in Florida.

"But it’s more than just the concrete services we supply for parents," Hollis says. "It’s important that the love and effort medical foster care parents give to these children is acknowledged and appreciated."

Medical foster care parents come from a variety of backgrounds: working full-time or at home parents, home-owning or renting parents, single or married parents. There is not just one path to fostering.

It’s a common misconception that prospective parents need to have special qualifications to foster kids with additional medical needs.

“You don't necessarily have to be a healthcare professional to be a medical foster parent. Moms are in tune with our children’s needs and trained by medical foster care staff to meet those needs,” says Angela, endearingly known by some as “Ms. Angie.”

Angela has fostered almost 20 children in her home over the years, caring for each anywhere from a few months to several years. Throughout, she has leaned into support offered by her faithful sister, who understands the ins and outs of the foster parent lifestyle.

Medical foster care parents often form lasting and meaningful bonds with the children in their care, including circumstances of reunification or adoption by another family. Angela describes the “butterflies” she felt when she surprised a little boy she’d cared for in the past by attending his kindergarten graduation.

“The knowledge that you’ve helped nurture kids into successful adults outweighs the challenges that come with being a medical foster parent,” Angela assures prospective parents.

“Being a medical foster parent is the most rewarding thing I have ever done,” Sloan agrees.

To learn more about becoming a medical foster care parent, visit mfc.FloridaHealth.gov.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Sisters provide window into Florida's Medical Foster Care Program