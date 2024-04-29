Is your family seeking a pet? Meet Fargo, Jones, Rex, Cowboy, others at OKC-area shelters

Editor's note: Some animal shelters may still have restrictions due to illness. Please contact all area shelters before visiting.

Bethany Animal Control Shelter: Closed for adoptions due to vet clinic closing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, 5100 N College, 405-789-3431.

Central Oklahoma Humane Society Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 7500 N Western Ave., 405-286-1229.

Fargo, a 5-year-old northern breed mix, is ready for his family. He is a volunteer favorite! He's really funny and appears to be house trained. To meet Fargo, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

El Reno Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoption 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 2400 Spur Lane, 405-262-2121.

Edmond Animal Welfare Shelter: Pet adoptions are by appointment only during normal hours 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays. 2424 Old Timbers Drive, 405-216-7615.

Jones is a very funny black and tan large mixed breed dog. He is playful with his dog friends and loves to play in the pool. To meet Jones, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

Free to Live: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. Four miles north of Waterloo Road on Western Avenue, 405-282-8617, or www.freetoliveok.org.

Midwest City Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, open for adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 8485 E Reno Ave., 405-739-1400 or www.midwestcityok.org.

Moore Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoptions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 4000 S Interstate 35 Service Road, 405-793-5190.

Rex, ID #354773, was adopted from the shelter 3 years ago when he was a puppy. His family moved and could not take Rex with them. He is a smart and sweet 53-pound pit bull terrier. Rex knows sit and shake, and he likes cats, dogs and kids. He is housebroken and is a gentle walking buddy. There's a lot to like about Rex. Until overcrowding gets under control, adoption fees are waived for all dogs, no matter their size. To meet Rex, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption.

Mustang Animal Shelter: Closed due to illness. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8:30 to noon Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, and closed on the weekend, 520 SW 59, 405-256-6207.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare: Open for cat adoptions and some dogs noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Until overcrowding gets under control, adoption fees are waived for all dogs, no matter their size. Call to inquire about adoptions available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 2811 SE 29. For more information, go to www.okc.petfinder.com and www.okc.gov.

Cowboy, ID #427790, came into the shelter as a stray on March 19. He's ready to enjoy the parks and the trails of the city with his new family. Cowboy is a laid back, freckled-face Cowboy is a 1-year-old, 53-pound Australian cattle dog. He enjoys taking part in the Wednesday morning community dog walks with his shelter buddies. Cowboy is very friendly, and he's always on the lookout for new human and canine friends. Until overcrowding gets under control, adoption fees are waived for all dogs, no matter their size. To meet Cowboy, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption. The shelter is in need of blankets, comforters, and towels.

Pets and People Humane Society: Noon to 5:30 p.m. daily for adoptions, 701 Inla Ave., Yukon, 405-350-7387, www.petsandpeople.com.

The Village Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 1701 NW 115. Call 405-751-0493 before visiting shelter.

Warr Acres Animal Shelter: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 405-789-9025.

Yukon Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon. Saturdays, 501 Ash Ave., 405-354-6312.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dogs and cats are available for adoption at OKC-area animal shelters