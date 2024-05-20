Is your family seeking a pet? Hop on over to OKC-area shelters to meet Theo, Nicholas, others

Editor's note: Some animal shelters may still have restrictions due to illness. Please contact all area shelters before visiting.

Bethany Animal Control Shelter: Closed for adoptions due to vet clinic closing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, 5100 N College, 405-789-3431.

Central Oklahoma Humane Society Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 7500 N Western Ave., 405-286-1229.

El Reno Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoption 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 2400 Spur Lane, 405-262-2121.

Theo is a tan female domestic rabbit that is available for adoption. She is playful and funny and likes to show off for you by kicking up her heels. To meet Theo, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

Edmond Animal Welfare Shelter: Pet adoptions are by appointment only during normal hours 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays. 2424 Old Timbers Drive, 405-216-7615.

Free to Live: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. Four miles north of Waterloo Road on Western Avenue, 405-282-8617, or www.freetoliveok.org.

Midwest City Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, open for adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 8485 E Reno Ave., 405-739-1400 or www.midwestcityok.org.

Moore Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoptions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 4000 S Interstate 35 Service Road, 405-793-5190.

Judah, ID #428259, came into the shelter as a stray on March 27. He is a happy and playful 1-year-old, 30-pound Manchester terrier mix. Judah went to Scissortail Park on a shelter dog outing, and he had a great time with the kids and dogs he met there. He got to walk through the Myriad Gardens. Judah loves belly rubs and gravy-coated dog biscuits. Until overcrowding gets under control. adoption fees are waived for all dogs, no matter their size. To meet Judah, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption. The shelter is in need of blankets, comforters, and towels.

Mustang Animal Shelter: Closed due to illness. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8:30 to noon Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, and closed on the weekend, 520 SW 59, 405-256-6207.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare: Open for cat adoptions and some dogs noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Until overcrowding gets under control, adoption fees are waived for all dogs, no matter their size. Call to inquire about adoptions available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 2811 SE 29. For more information, go to www.okc.petfinder.com and www.okc.gov.

Nicholas, ID #429361, came into the shelter on April 14. This handsome and friendly 4-year-old, 65-pound German shepherd is housebroken and good with other dogs. Nicholas likes to stay by your side and is perfect on walks. When he came in as a stray, the tips of his ears had been damaged by fly strikes, but they have healed. Until overcrowding gets under control, adoption fees are waived for all dogs, no matter their size. To meet Nicholas, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption.

Pets and People Humane Society: Noon to 5:30 p.m. daily for adoptions, 701 Inla Ave., Yukon, 405-350-7387, www.petsandpeople.com.

The Village Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 1701 NW 115. Call 405-751-0493 before visiting shelter.

Four is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois spayed female. She is about a medium on the Malinois scale of work ethic. She walks great on a leash and is very friendly to people and other dogs with the right introduction. She will need secure fencing or yard monitoring to keep her safe. To meet Four, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

Warr Acres Animal Shelter: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 405-789-9025.

Yukon Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon. Saturdays, 501 Ash Ave., 405-354-6312

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dogs and cats are available for adoption at OKC-area animal shelters