Family-owned El Chilacatazo offers Guerrero-style Mexican food in Salinas

In February 2023, cousins Dulce Trujillo and Gabriela Solano opened their restaurant, El Chilacatazo, which offers authentic Guerrero-style food such as tacos gobernador and mariscos from Trujillo’s and Solano’s birthplace in Mexico.

One of Trujillo’s favorite dishes is the molcajete.

“This is a very good dish with very tasty ingredients,” said Trujillo, an experienced cook who crafts the dishes.

The menu also features pupusas revueltas, quesabirria and huaraches as well as fresh drinks like horchata, jamaica and milkshakes. On the weekends, customers can order traditional banana leaf-wrapped tamales.

The restaurant represents years of perseverance for Trujillo after working in kitchens in Mexico, running a home business, and then opening her first restaurant in Greenfield.

For her Salinas restaurant, Trujillo enjoys selecting fresh produce and carefully considers how each of the dishes comes together, she said.

“I love giving my best - for me and for my customers,” Trujillo said in Spanish.

The Mexican restaurant El Chilacatazo opened in February 2023 near Oldtown in Salinas.

Step by step

Since Trujillo was little, she dreamed about owning her own restaurant. As a young adult in Acapulco, she studied gastronomy and hospitality.

After honing her skills working at restaurants in Los Cabos, Mexico, Trujillo decided she’d like to open her own restaurant. However, it would require patience and hard work for more than 15 years before it became reality.

“Step by step, little by little,” Trujillo said.

At 24, she moved to California to pursue a better life, she said.

In 2013, Trujillo began selling tamales outside the La Princesa market in Greenfield to help support her family. She said that one day she sold 500 tamales in one hour.

Then, in 2019, Trujillo opened a small Mexican restaurant in Greenfield. Seafood and birria quickly became customer favorites, Trujillo said. She added pupusas as a gesture of appreciation and love to her husband’s Salvadoran heritage.

At the time, Solano worked at McDonald’s and as a farmworker while also helping Trujillo with the administrative side of the restaurant.

After four years of operation, Trujillo and Solano sold the restaurant with plans of opening a larger one soon.

A different style

Trujillo started looking for a new location while telling herself, “If something it’s meant for me, it will find me,” she said. One day, a friend of Trujillo told her about a restaurant opportunity in Salinas.

With Solano on board to run another restaurant, Trujillo closed the deal in two days. Solano said she appreciates the opportunity to be part of a business that provides jobs in the community.

In February, El Chilacatazo opened in the former location of Pupuseria Marleny’s restaurant.

Since opening, the restaurant has been well received by customers, Trujillo said while proudly citing glowing online reviews.

“We have a couple of customers that are already regulars,” Solano said in Spanish. “We consider them friends now.”

Solano decorated the restaurant with hand-painted clay plates featuring illustrations of villages and colorful walls. A photo of Trujillo’s mother hangs on the restaurant’s back wall.

Trujillo said she’s proud of the customer service their restaurant offers.“I like to see clients walking out with a smile on their faces,” she said in Spanish. “Our team smiles when they see cleaned-off plates coming back.”

El Chilacatazo is located at 337 Monterey St., Salinas. It is open from Wednesday to Monday.

“We are a new business and we want more people to come and try our food,” Solano said in Spanish. “We offer a different style of flavor.”

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: El Chilacatazo offers Guerrero-style Mexican food in Salinas