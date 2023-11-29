A Family of Five Shares a Maximalist 700-Square-Foot Home in Hong Kong

living room with exposed brick wall, gray sofa, and brown leather armchair

Beava Law, her husband, their three kids, and two dogs and one cat have shared this 700-square-foot home for 10 months: I am a mom of three and veterinarian living in Sai Kung Hong Kong. My husband and I met in freshmen year in college in Georgia. We lived in New York City for over 10 years before relocating to Hong Kong (my hometown). Houses in Hong Kong are expensive so we have to squeeze all five of us in this 700-square-foot house. My husband has young onset Parkinson’s disease so we have designed the house to accommodate his needs. My kids are 18, 12, and 6. We love the ocean. We are very lucky to live in this house right next to the sea where we can hop on our boat and go explore all the surrounding islands.

kitchen with lots of wood, plants, and cat on tabletop. Blue and white stairs in background

I like colors, plants, vintage, and ocean and you can see that that through the plentiful plants, artwork, and vintage items through the house.

Gray and white kitchen with large dining table and wall of windows

Describe your home’s style in five words or fewer: Colorful recycled with Hong Kong vintage.

View of city from terrace of Hong Kong apartment

What is your favorite room and why? My favorite room is the primary bedroom. It is a glass house in the rooftop. It is very hard to find legal rooftop structures in Hong Kong and we are lucky enough to find one. It has plenty of sunlight and I get to hang out on the deck daily to look at the ocean.

Vintage tall green cabinet with lots of knick knacks and tall stack of books

What’s the last thing you bought (or found!) for your home? Last item we bought are these bookshelves in my room. I have no space for books, as the house is so small and I am running out of walls. Before we moved here I gave away most of my books so I am stocking it back up. I am very glad we found these shelves that we can put in front of the window.

GRill and plants on terrace of Hong Kong apartment

Any advice for creating a home you love? Display what you purchased from vacation and things from your childhood. It makes you happy looking at them all year.

bathroom with gray tile walls and floor with wood elements

Thanks, Beava!

This submission’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

