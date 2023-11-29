A Family of Five Shares a Maximalist 700-Square-Foot Home in Hong Kong

Beava Law, her husband, their three kids, and two dogs and one cat have shared this 700-square-foot home for 10 months: I am a mom of three and veterinarian living in Sai Kung Hong Kong. My husband and I met in freshmen year in college in Georgia. We lived in New York City for over 10 years before relocating to Hong Kong (my hometown). Houses in Hong Kong are expensive so we have to squeeze all five of us in this 700-square-foot house. My husband has young onset Parkinson’s disease so we have designed the house to accommodate his needs. My kids are 18, 12, and 6. We love the ocean. We are very lucky to live in this house right next to the sea where we can hop on our boat and go explore all the surrounding islands.

I like colors, plants, vintage, and ocean and you can see that that through the plentiful plants, artwork, and vintage items through the house.

Describe your home’s style in five words or fewer: Colorful recycled with Hong Kong vintage.

What is your favorite room and why? My favorite room is the primary bedroom. It is a glass house in the rooftop. It is very hard to find legal rooftop structures in Hong Kong and we are lucky enough to find one. It has plenty of sunlight and I get to hang out on the deck daily to look at the ocean.

What’s the last thing you bought (or found!) for your home? Last item we bought are these bookshelves in my room. I have no space for books, as the house is so small and I am running out of walls. Before we moved here I gave away most of my books so I am stocking it back up. I am very glad we found these shelves that we can put in front of the window.

Any advice for creating a home you love? Display what you purchased from vacation and things from your childhood. It makes you happy looking at them all year.

