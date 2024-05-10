Family of bears take a swim, cool off in pool of Southern California home: Watch video

A Southern California couple is gaining attention for unexpected guests that arrived Monday on their property.

Video captured by one of the men home on lunch shows a mama bear and her two cubs enjoying the family pool. The mama bear doesn't hesitate to jump right in, while the cubs aren't so sure they're ready.

Ricky Martinez and Brian Gordon, residents of the Monrovia home told NBC Los Angeles that they have seen the mother bear before and have named her Maddie, but this is the first time they've seen the cubs.

A family of bears is shown cooling off in pool of a Monrovia, California home.

"We respect them from a heathy distance," Martinez said. "We stay away. We let them do whatever they are doing."

But the couple admires the bears whenever they're around. "We are the real intruders," Gordon shared with NBCLA. "So, we never call the police."

Bear sightings are common in the Monrovia foothills

The couple purchased a bear-shaped floatation device in case the bear family decides to come and play again. One bear in particular loves to come and swim with an inflatable unicorn that the couple keeps replacing because it keeps getting popped by the bear.

Though a variety of bears come around, Maddie is their favorite. They even have a painting of her in their living room, NBCLA showed.

"She's even crashed our pool parties if we're barbequing," Gordon shared with the affiliate.

Up in the foothills of Monrovia, bear sightings are common, but when mating season begins, residents have to be more careful to put away trash as it attracts the larger, more dangerous male bears.

Over all, residents of the area enjoy sharing their space with their furry friends.

"This used to be my house! I miss my bears 🐻," one woman commented on the post first shared on Instagram.

"So cool that you respect the bears! Love your bear pool float.❤️," another wrote.

Many others shared their excitement for future content on the bears.

"We are always left in awe when we see the [them], especially a momma bear with cubs. We haven't seen cubs that little before, and it was the cutest thing ever," Martinez shared with NBCLA.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Family of bears seen cooling off in pool of California home: Watch