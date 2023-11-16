The family of a 38-year-old mom who died is forgiving strangers' medical debt in her honor, and they've already raised $75,000

A New York mother announced her own death on Instagram.

"If you're reading this it means I have passed away," her poignant post reads.

Her family is now raising money to cover strangers' medical bills, with over $75,000 already collected.

A New York mother who died from cancer complications announced her own death in a heartbreaking Instagram post, and now her family is raising money to cover strangers' medical debt in her honor.

Casey McIntyre, a 38-year-old who worked in publishing, passed away on Sunday from ovarian cancer, according to an obituary in Publisher's Weekly.

McIntyre's husband Andrew Gregory posted a note on her Instagram this week, which she had written to her friends and family prior to her death.

"A note to my friends: if you're reading this it means I have passed away," the post reads, in McIntyre's words. "I'm so sorry, it's horseshit and we both know it."

"I loved each and every one of you with my whole heart and I promise you, I knew how deeply I was loved," McIntyre continued, alongside a series of photographs of her with her husband, their infant daughter, and other family members.

In an "editor's note" beneath McIntyre's short message, Gregory wrote that his late wife had wanted to include "a list of things that were a comfort & a joy to her during her life," but that her declining health kept her from finishing.

So he imagined what things she would have listed, including her daughter, family and friends, ice cream, the beach, and "me, her sweet sweet honey," he wrote in the post, which now has thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Gregory also announced a fundraising campaign set up to raise money for strangers' medical bills through RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that aims to wipe out the medical debt of those most in need.

"We will celebrate her life by anonymously purchasing medical debt and then anonymously forgiving it," he wrote of the campaign, which will wrap up with a "memorial and debt jubilee" next month.

The campaign has raised over $75,000 in just a few days, blowing past its original goals.

"Her greatest gifts and joys were her ready and generous wit, her easy laugh, her devotion to her family and friends, and her astonishing determination and grit," the description of the fundraiser in McIntyre's honor reads.

Business Insider reached out to her family about the overwhelming response to her post and fundraiser but didn't immediately hear back.

