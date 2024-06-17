Families spend Father’s Day at Bonkers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Families were able to unleash their playful and competitive spirits today in honor of Father’s Day.

“Bonkers Family Fun Center” located in Topeka ran a special to allow kids, dads and families to enjoy some time together.

The special included two $15 play cards, a large cheese pizza and a pitcher of soda for $29.

“Enjoy the day play in the play mate with them, play some games with them have lunch or dinner with them and um even if you want to come build a bear,” general manager Lisa Munoz said. “It’s a chance for dads to get out and interact with their kids and have fun and just have a good time and build memories here.”

Bonkers tells 27 News they’relooking forward to more events for families to spend time together.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.