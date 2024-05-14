Families prepare to Adopt-a-Cop during National Police Week

Families in Charlotte are putting together baskets to give to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It’s all part of an initiative called Adopt-a-Cop, which takes place during National Police Week.

Each person who signs up is assigned an officer to send a gift and a handwritten letter showing their thanks.

Krista Bokhair and Jonna Harrison told Channel 9 that they filled their baskets with Oreos, Fig Newtons, and Sun Chips.

“The most important thing is that when an officer gets one of these, they know we have taken time out,” Harrison explained.

While this is the fourth year they have participated, they said this one will be extra special.

