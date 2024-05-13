Families enjoy the outdoors during Spring Garden Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of their Mother’s Day celebrations, many families went to the Rio Grande Nature Center for their annual Spring Garden Festival.

The festival featured live acoustic music, craft vendors, guided walks, a discovery pond, and presentations about local plants and animals.

PHOTOS: New Mexicans snap pictures of aurora borealis

Officials said this event is a great way to celebrate moms and take in the beauty of the Rio Grande. Organizers encouraged guests to check out the nature shop to support the park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.