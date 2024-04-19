Fall River Eats: Do-it-yourself pizza kits from Ma Raffa's perfect for keeping kids busy

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Fall River area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week we’re looking at delicious DIY pizzas, a SouthCoast twist on a Big Apple favorite, a two-day seafood extravaganza and more. Let's dig in:

Bake-it-yourself pizza at Ma Raffa's

Table? Set. Sauce? Just perfect. Ma Raffa’s Italian restaurant in Somerset is taking its homemade pizza to another level with its take-and-bake cheese pizza kits.

“Something to do with the kids on vacation. Make your own pizza!" Ma Raffa’s wrote on its Facebook page this week.

For $10.99, the kit includes three thin pizza crusts — the “same original recipe for the past 50 years baked by Uncle Bob,” according to Ma’s menu — along with tomato sauce and enough cheese to pile on top for ooey-gooey goodness. The kits are available through next week.

Ma Raffa’s is at 1142 County St., Somerset, available by phone at 508-324-0909.

The chopped cheese sandwich at The Bearded Chicken in Somerset includes beef flavored with Azorean spices, caramelized onions and cheese on a sub roll.

The Bearded Chicken has a taste of NYC

Somerset’s Bearded Chicken has been bringing the flavor of New York City to the SouthCoast with its chopped cheese sandwiches.

According to the Bearded Chicken, the chopped cheese “originated in New York City bodegas. It’s basically a smash-burger but chopped up on the flat top with cheese and different ingredients/flavors added in.”

TBC seasons the beef with its Azorean rub, and is topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce tomato, mayo and ketchup, served on a fluffy sub roll.

“Selling more and more every week!" TBC wrote on its Facebook page.

TBC is at 1160 GAR Highway, by phone at 508-567-5195.

Where to find Big Daddy King's BBQ

With the weather warming up, Big Daddy King’s BBQ food truck is up and running regularly, bringing its southern grub to Greater Fall River.

Timothy King serves up homemade mac and cheese with buffalo chicken, pork or chili for $10.50, pulled pork and two sides for $13, the Big Daddy Combo for $19 with chicken, pork, sausages and sides, and much more.

You’ll find the truck parked at 610 GAR Highway, across from Target in Swansea, on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Thursdays, swing over to Solar Cannabis in Somerset, where they’re smoking sausages, chicken, pork and ribs from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oysters are shucked and ready for guests at the Bowen's Wharf Seafood Festival in 2023.

Two days of fresh seafood at Newport festival

It’s still a month away, but seafood lovers should make plans to hit up the eighth annual Newport Oyster and Chowder Festival, taking place May 18 and 19 at Bowen’s Wharf, Newport, Rhode Island.

For two days, guests can try oysters and chowder from local growers and vendors, sample delicious seafood from local restaurants, and enjoy live music under the festival tents.

Admission is free. The tents are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

For more information, visit bowenswharf.com.

Lickety Splits Ice Cream in Westport is now open.

Lickety Splits is back

As the weather finally warms up, ice cream parlors across the SouthCoast are opening their doors.

Lickety Splits at 719 State Road, Westport, is now open for the season. They’re scooping out 24 flavors of soft serve, burgers, hot dogs, clam cakes and more. Drop by or call 774-395-0960.

