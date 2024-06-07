Fall River Eats: Paint night at Brewhouse District; Bring Your Own Vinyl at The Mallard

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Fall River area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, we've got an event where you can paint your own tote bag. Plus, Bring Your Own Vinyl nights, new specials and menu items, and some summertime treats.

Let’s dig in:

An early morning customer stops in at The Brewhouse District on South Main Street in Fall River on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Tote bag paint night at The Brewhouse District

You can paint your own jute tote bag at The Brewhouse District, 139 S. Main St., Fall River, on Tuesday, June 11, from 7 to 10 p.m.

This event by Create With Kath will include a waterproof jute tote bag, and all supplies.

There will be step-by-step instructions.

The cost is $35, and can be paid via Venmo, @createwithkath.

Outdoor dining in southeastern MA: Restaurants with patios, waterfront views, beer garden

New salted caramel apple dumpling at Duke’s Bakery

Duke’s Bakery, 1082 Davol St., Fall River, has something new for you to try, available in the take-away cooler.

The salted caramel apple dumpling is a whole cored and peeled apple, wrapped in dough and topped with cinnamon sugar and caramel, with a sprinkle of coarse salt.

It sounds great to share, or even to keep for yourself, as a sweet treat.

Beef Cake Burger at Missing Link BBQ

Check out that beef cake … burger!

Missing Link BBQ, 938 Lees River Ave., Somerset, has a Beef Cake Burger special, now through Sunday, June 9.

It’s a single patty, with American cheese, beef corn cake, chili verde ranch, Texas bbq sauce, pickles, diced onions, and lettuce, on a grilled potato roll.

Summertime special: This local grocery chain will be selling lobster rolls for less than $10 this summer

Bring Your Own Vinyl nights at The Mallard

Have any records to spin?

Stop by The Mallard, 1104 County St., Somerset, on Wednesdays, for Bring Your Own Vinyl nights.

Every Wednesday, you can bring in vinyl records that you’d like to share, and The Mallard will give them a spin.

It’s like turning your playlist on shuffle, except the playlist is a surprise!

They’re open at 4 p.m., and the kitchen opens at 5 p.m.

Grab clam cakes on Wednesdays at Harvest Tap & Table

Pay a visit to Harvest Tap & Table, 2685 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy., Swansea, on Wednesday’s for grandma’s secret recipe clam cakes and chowder.

The clam cakes are deep fried until they’re golden brown, light and fluffy inside.

New addition to spring menu at Boat House Waterfront Dining

Boat House Waterfront Dining, 227 Schooner Dr., Tiverton, has added a new item to their spring menu.

Try the char-grilled swordfish, served with crispy lemon potatoes, mussel-leek chowder, asparagus, and beet sprouts.

June specials at Ten Cousins Brick Oven

Ten Cousins Brick Oven, 977 Main Rd., Westport, has announced the specials for the month of June.

This month, they’ve got:

Lemon-pepper wings – oven-baked chicken wings, with a lemon-pepper glaze.

The Caribbean beach burger, a jerk-seasoned brisket burger, with lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo, and mango salsa, served on a brioche roll.

Pickle pie pizza, with a garlic oil base, Monterey jack cheese, pickle chips, bacon, and scallions.

For dessert, you can enjoy some turtle cheesecake.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related event to share with local foodies? Send us an email at kfontes@heraldnews.com or news@heraldnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River Eats: Brewhouse District paint night; Bring Your Own Vinyl