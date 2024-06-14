Fall River Eats: Father's Day specials, brunch, seafood, and bolos

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Fall River area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, we've got all kinds of Father's Day specials to check out for this weekend, plus burgers, drink specials, and a Tiverton eatery opening up for the season.

Let’s dig in:

Mr. Chen owners Dominic and Emily Chen.

Mr. Chen has special offers for Father’s Day online orders

Mr. Chen, 210 Rhode Island Ave., Fall River, is turning Father’s Day into Father’s Month.

Now through June 30, you can get special offers with online orders.

If you spend $35 or more on an online order, you get a free small order of chicken fingers. For online orders of $45 or more, you get a free large crab rangoon. Online orders of $55 or more get free General Tso’s chicken.

To place an online order, visit https://tinyurl.com/y8rr59hf.

Father’s Day brunch buffet at Towne House & Douro Steakhouse

Towne House & Douro Steakhouse, 37 Purchase St., Fall River, is hosting a Father’s Day brunch buffet.

They’ll be serving bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, home fries, prime rib, bbq ribs, waffles, and more.

Plus, there will be a cheese board table.

Tickets are $30 for adults, and $14 for kids 12 and under.

Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 508-617-4870.

Specials through Father’s Day at Higson’s Seafood

How about some seafood specials for Father’s Day weekend?

Higson’s Seafood, 917 S. Main St., Fall River, has the following specials through Sunday, June 16:

Live lobsters under 2 lbs. are $10.99 per pound; over 2 lbs., $12.99 per pound. Clams are $10.99 a quart; oysters are 99 cents each; swordfish is $13.99 a pound; salmon is $10.99 a pound; scrod is $9.99 a pound; and haddock is $10.99 a pound.

They’ve got specials for prepared foods too:

Lobster roll and chip for $15.99; shrimp and chip for $18.99; fish, shrimp and chip for $13.99; fish sandwich and chip for $6.99; and chowder and three clam cakes for $6.99.

For more information, or questions, call 508-678-4970.

Father’s Day special at Amaral’s Bakery

Amaral’s Bakery, 241 Globe St., Fall River, is running a special in honor of Father’s Day.

For every package of bolos ordered online between June 13 and June 20, you get another package of bolos for free.

Visit AmaralsBakery.com.

Pineapple Express burger at The Rookery Pub

The Rookery Pub, 2219 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy., Swansea, has introduced a new menu item.

They’re now serving up a Pineapple Express burger, with an eight-ounce brisket burger, pineapple-chile chutney, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, chile aioli, crispy onions, bibb lettuce, and tomato, all served on a brioche bun.

Plouf Plouf Gastronomie opens for the season

Plouf Plouf Gastronomie, 2490 Main Rd., Tiverton, is open for the 2024 season.

Hours are Wednesday to Saturday, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., BYOB.

Reservations are recommended.

Give them a call at 401-236-1937.

June specials at Wild Honey Café

Wild Honey Café, 670 Main Rd., Westport, has announced specials for the month of June.

This month, they’ve got:

S’mores chai, with spiced chai, Ghirardelli cocoa powder, toasted marshmallow, and your choice of milk.

A chocolate pancake latte, with maple syrup, Ghirardelli cocoa powder, espresso, and your choice of milk.

Strawberry butterfly pea tea lemonade, with strawberry syrup, butterfly pea tea, and lemonade.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related event to share with local foodies? Send us an email at kfontes@heraldnews.com or news@heraldnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River Eats: Father's Day specials to treat dad to this weekend