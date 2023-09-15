I'm an interior designer, and here are your must-haves in fall decor — all on sale!

Just as you're packing away bathing suits and unearthing your sweaters from storage, so should you be thinking about how to dress your home for the impending fall season. I'm an interior designer, and now that pumpkin spice lattes are once again gracing menus, I'm thinking about what needs to be switched up for fall. Good thing Amazon has everything you need to evoke those crisp afternoon breezes and cozy nights by the fire. I've curated a rundown of decor faves that can transform your home for the upcoming season without breaking the bank. Nothing says autumn like a toasty throw, like this knit chenille option for 39% off, or faux sheepskin rug (at 60%-plus off!) to zhuzh up your bedroom. Better yet, drag all these deals into your cart for a full fall refresh. Check out my picks below...

lifein Rust Knit Farmhouse Chenille Throw $21 $34 Save $13 At a standard throw size of 50 x 60 inches, this chenille blanket is perfect for a sofa curl-up, your reading chair or at the end of your bed. An Amazon's Choice in this category, this chunky knit goes the extra mile for style with its fringed edges, while its rich, earthy terracotta hue plays well with neutrals, greens and golds. $21 at Amazon

MIULEE Rust Pillow Covers, Set of 2 $15 $23 Save $7 How 'bout some coordinating throw pillows for that blanket (above)? These chunky 18" x 18" corduroy covers have character to spare with their basket-weave design and oversized welt. What's great about covers is that you can switch them up every few months — try a light fresh green in the spring, a rich red in winter. Keep your sofa and other furnishings neutral and it's easy to change with the seasons. These are on sale for 33% off. (Pro tip: If you're buying inserts, use 20-inch so they look full.) $15 at Amazon

SunStyle Home Home Quilt Set, Queen, Olive Green $33 $40 Save $7 with coupon Add a layer of comfort with a woodsy hue that contributes rich, earthy accent to your boudoir. This lightweight quilt makes for a lovely layer between your sheets and a heavier comforter or duvet, or leave it folded at the end of your bed so you can pull it up as the nights grow chilly. Save an additional 8% off the sale price with an on-page coupon. Save $7 with coupon $33 at Amazon

Lucomb Swedish Dishcloths, 8-Pack $12 $13 Save $1 Even your cleaning supplies can benefit for an autumnal refresh. These adorable cloths are adorned with jewel-toned birds in cheerful patterns that will dress up dishwashing and counter wiping. If you've not tried Swedish cloths before, they're an economical, earth-friendly, super-absorbent replacement for paper towels — toss 'em in the wash and reuse to your heart's content. $12 at Amazon

Topfinel Gold Velvet Curtains, 96-Inch $52 $58 Save $6 with coupon Your drapery is another decor ripe for a seasonal change. Swap your lighter curtains for a pair of luxe velvet blackout panels to add texture, color and warmth to your windows, while insulating your lair from drafts, noise and unwanted light. Available in four sizes and 13 colors. This time of year I'm loving this golden tone, a sage green or a spicy rust. Save $6 with coupon $52 at Amazon

Carvapet Luxury Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug, 2.3' x 5' $22 $59 Save $37 with coupon Once you click the on-page coupon, you're looking at a 62% markdown on this fluffy flokati rug. And trust me; your feet will thank you! I often layer a faux sheepskin piece on top of a flatter-weave rug for extra comfort and style at the edge of a bed. Also great for a nursery or chic home office. Available in 11 other sizes and colors. Save $37 with coupon $22 at Amazon

IUGOBI Pampas Grass Dried Flowers, 67 Pieces $13 $16 Save $3 with coupon What better way to reference harvest season in your decor than with some dried grasses? Bonus: They'll add texture and beauty in neutral tones that work with everything. Four grasses arrive packed separately so you can mix them or display them individually. Place them in a few small vases or group them together in one larger vessel. Another nice flourish? Add them to wreaths or tablescapes. Save $3 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Nearly Natural 26-Inch Fall Sorghum Harvest Autumn Artificial Wreath $37 $67 Save $30 Speaking of wreaths: This, from the folks at Nearly Natural, will look as beautiful indoors as it will on your front door. Artificial, yes, but it's a dead ringer for the real thing, and its subtle hues are perfect for fall. Hang above the fireplace, in front of a window or on the interior of your door, rather than the outside. Get creative — and save a hefty 45%! $37 at Amazon

LA JOLIE MUSE Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle $20 $28 Save $8 with coupon "Sugar and spice and everything nice" is just what your home should smell like this time of year, especially if the spice in question is pumpkin. Layering a scent in the air adds to the mood of your space, and this candle is made of natural soy with a pure cotton wick. I particularly love its pretty jar: It will prettify any room even when not in use, and you can repurpose it later as a decorative objet to house anything from buttons to hair bands. Burns up to 55 hours. Save $8 with coupon $20 at Amazon

DomeStar Pumpkin Table Decorations, 8-Pack $8 $10 Save $2 If you're looking for something a little more on the nose, then consider these charming foam pumpkins to dress up your mantle, tablescape or anywhere you need a touch of the season. Bold black and white plaid and textural natural burlap provide a punch while remaining neutral, so they can make a statement without overwhelming your other decor. Save 20% now. $8 at Amazon

